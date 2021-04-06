The final season of ‘The Walking Dead’ will premiere in August

The end is getting closer for AMC’s wildly popular post-apocalyptic series “The Walking Dead.”

Only minutes into Sunday’s season 10 finale, the network rolled out a promo for its 11th and final season premiere date, which will be Aug. 22.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off season 11 bigger than ever,” showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang said in a statement.

“The stakes will be high — we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them,” Kang added.

This will be the very first August premiere in the show’s history; “The Walking Dead” usually debuts new seasons in October but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the show’s schedule was changed up last year.

The final season will consist of 24 episodes and will air through late 2022.