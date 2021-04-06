Piers Morgan tells Tucker Carlson that 17 of Meghan Markle’s claims are false

Piers Morgan let it rip on Monday, showing yet again that he can’t let it go.

“It” would be his venomous feelings toward Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who he piled on even before her interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

In its latest iteration, his animosity focused on factual accuracy, or what he said was the lack thereof, in the interview she and Prince Harry had with Oprah Winfrey on March 7.

“I still don’t believe what they were saying,” Morgan told Fox Nation host Tucker Carlson on Monday, in his first television interview since storming off the set of his own show and then quitting in the wake of the initial interview.

“And in particular I don’t believe what Meghan Markle said,” Morgan told Carlson. “Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue, or massively exaggerated, or unprovable.”

He took issue, for one thing, with Markle’s claim that one royal family member — who Winfrey later clarified was neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip — had expressed concern about what color her baby Archie’s skin color might be. Markle also said that she had been so depressed during her pregnancy that she considered suicide, and that those she appealed to for help did not assist.

A month has only solidified his perspective, he said Monday. Markle’s claims of the Palace’s alleged refusal to help with her depression, he claimed, did not hold together.

“I just find that impossible to believe that you would have two people in the palace who would be that callous to a woman telling them that she was suicidal,” Morgan said.

“Also there’s the position of Prince Harry in all this. He is attached to many of the biggest mental health charities in Britain. He makes no secret of his desire that everyone who feels depressed or anxious or has suicidal thoughts should get immediate help. And yet here was his wife who says she was feeling constantly suicidal, and Prince Harry never sought to get her help. And I find that very hard to believe, frankly.”