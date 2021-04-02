‘Teen Wolf’ star Arden Cho says man threatened to kill her, screamed racial slurs

Arden Cho says she experienced a racist attack in which a man threatened to kill her.

The “Teen Wolf” star was walking her dog Wednesday night when the man screamed “I’m going to motherf—g kill you c— and your f—g dog,” she said in an emotional Instagram post.

Cho, 35, said the man shouted other obscenities at her from just a couple feet away. She picked up her dog and ran home.

“I’m not crying anymore but I’m still scared, I’m still shaking,” Cho wrote. “I used to run at night, I haven’t run in months. I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don’t feel safe.”

Cho, a second-generation Korean American who also stars on “Chicago Med,” encouraged other people to speak up against anti-Asian racism and violence, which has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

She also recounted a traumatic childhood experience in several tweets, saying a 14-year-old boy attacked her and left her unconscious when she was 10 years old.

“I believe it was racially motivated. I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood and I was always the only Asian and I was the only one targeted,” Cho wrote. “The next time I was pushed down and called a gook I thought, ‘Oh good I only cut my chin, I didn’t lose any teeth this time.’”

“I am sharing one of my experiences so people will hopefully empathize and understand our struggle. Anti-Asian Racism is real. The gaslighting needs to stop. People have told me, ‘Don’t be scared, no one’s hurting Asians.’ But I have been hurt, I am hurting.”