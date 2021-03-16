A new real estate reality show is coming to Netflix. This one has a Florida connection

Allure staff

Fact: Florida real estate is as hot as the state itself.

So it’s no surprise that a new reality show centered around brokers is coming to Netflix, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Now you can watch the sizzling property deals go down from your ratty couch.

The show, amazingly, does not follow the South Florida scene, but Tampa’s.

The stars are the fierce, all female workforce at Allure Realty that is helmed by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who happens to be engaged to Chad Ochocinco.

“Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality,” reads a description of the series which is currently in production.

Netflix VP Brandon Riegg calls the yet to be named docusoap a “light-hearted escape” to “provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. (And yes, they’re usually filled with more feuds, tears and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.)“

The show is produced by the folks behind the Netflix real estate hit, “Selling Sunset,” which is shot in Los Angeles.

Rosado also has plans to open a brokerage in Miami, so we may see a spin-off. With all these celebrities moving on down, we are pretty sure that’s a good career move. Plus she’ll be closer to her honey; the former NFL star lives in Fort Lauderdale.

According to their social media pages, the two got engaged back in January after dating for some time.

Ochocinco, 43, was briefly married to “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada in 2012. Their disastrous union lasted a mere 41 days after the ex Miami Dolphins player was arrested after allegedly head butting her during an argument.