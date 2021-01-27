Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Jan. 31-Feb. 6

DON'T MISS: "Firefly Lane" -- A couple of former TV doctors — Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”) — unite in this heartfelt series about the enduring power of female friendship. Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, it follows Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke), who meet as girls in the 1970s and become inseparable besties despite possessing very disparate personalities. With a narrative that hops around in time, the story spans three decades, chronicling all their ups and downs and making for some soapy and sexy fun. (Wednesday, Netflix).

Other bets:

SUNDAY: "The Long Song" is a moving three-part adaptation of Andrea Levy’s award-winning novel. Set during the final days of slavery in 19th century Jamaica, it follows a young slave (Tamara Lawrance) who works on a sugarcane plantation with her demanding mistress (Hayley Atwell). Their lives dramatically change with the arrival of a charming new overseer (Jack Lowden) who wants to improve the plantation for both the slaves and the mistress. (10 p.m., PBS).

MONDAY: Brace yourself. The first responders of "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Lone Star" team up for a heart-pounding crossover event tonight. The action begins on "9-1-1" when members of the Los Angeles crew prepare for an out-of-state mission. In the next hour, a wildfire spreads across Texas and teenagers trapped at a campground needs to be rescued. (8 and 9 p.m., Fox).

TUESDAY: The hotly contested "Chopped: Grudge Match" comes to a dramatic conclusion as two separate knockout rounds with the same basket determines which judge and which champion will duke it out in the title fight. At stake is $100,000 -- the largest prize ever for a "Chopped" series. (9 p.m., Food Network).

TUESDAY: The latest installment of "Frontline" -- titled "China's COVID Secrets" -- promises to tell the "untold story" of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and how China responded. Chinese scientists and doctors, international disease experts and health officials reveal missed opportunities to suppress the outbreak, and lessons for the world. (10 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: The big game is quickly approaching, which means that we'll be riveted to the ads. Hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, the special "Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021" is pegged to an interactive countdown that has viewers voting for their favorite ad from the past 20 years. Also: a preview of what to expect this year. (8 p.m., CBS).

WEDNESDAY: On "Chicago Fire," Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit. Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. (9 p.m., NBC).

THURSDAY: As the final season of "Last Man Standing" continues, Mike regrets convincing Joe (guest star Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it. Meanwhile, Kristin and Ryan worry that Mandy and Kyle are teaching Sarah bad language. (9:30 p.m., Fox).

FRIDAY: The beloved beagle from "Peanuts" is ready for his closeup. "The Snoopy Show" is a six-episode animated series starring Charlie Brown's canine and his feathered friend, Woodstock, as they embark on some all-new silly adventures. (Apple TV+).

SATURDAY: Airing from Tampa, Florida, on the night before the Super Bowl, the "10th Annual NFL Honors" special celebrates the season's standout football stars and performances. Topping the list: the coveted Player of the Year award. (9 p.m., CBS).