New music: 5 cool albums to check out in October

Here are five new albums for music fans to check out in October:

“Blue Banisters,” Lana Del Rey

The amazing singer-songwriter — known for such popular singles as “Young and Beautiful,” “Video Games” and, best of all, “Summertime Sadness” — is set to release her second album of 2021 on Oct. 22. “Blue Banisters” is Del Rey’s eighth album overall and follows “Chemtrails over the Country Club,” which came out in March and reached as high as No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

“Punk,” Young Thug

The Atlanta rapper returns with his eagerly awaited sophomore effort, which follows the 2019 chart-topper “So Much Fun.” The first single from the album is “Tick Tock,” which was produced by Dr. Luke and Rocco Did It Again! “Punk” is due out on Oct. 15.

“New Creation,” Mac Powell

The Alabama native is best known for his time fronting the Grammy-winning Christian rock act Third Day, which delivered such popular offerings as “Call My Name” and “Cry Out to Jesus” before disbanding in 2018. Now a successful solo artist, Powell is ready for fans to check out his latest album, “New Creation,” on Oct. 15.

“King Size Manger,” Josh Turner

The country music star, who possesses one of the best — and certainly most recognizable — voices in the genre today, treats fans to his first-ever Christmas album. “King Size Manager” features such longtime seasonal favorites as “The First Nowell” (with the song’s traditional spelling) and “Silent Night, Holy Night” as well as original tunes like the title cut and “What He’s Given Me.” Album is due out on Oct. 8.

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the War on Drugs

The Philadelphia indie-rock act follows such winners as 2014’s “Lost in the Dream” and 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding” with its fifth full-length album on Oct. 29. The first single from “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” is “Living Proof.”