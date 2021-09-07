Our guide to Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago: What not to miss and COVID rules for getting in

CHICAGO — Music festivals look a little different this year and the Pitchfork Music Festival is no exception. The Chicago summer staple, which normally takes place in July, moved to September this year. With rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a reinstated indoor mask mandate, that might not have been the best idea in hindsight, but the changing state of the pandemic doesn’t seem to have a major effect on the excitement of fans. Many tickets are already sold out.

Pitchfork Music Festival runs Sept. 10-12 in Chicago’s Union Park (1501 W. Randolph St.). We’ve collected some of our favorite performers in a day-by-day and stage-by-stage guide, plus all the festival’s rules and COVID protocols.

Friday

DON’T MISS: After bubbling under the surface for the last four years, Yaeji (born Kathy Yaeji Lee) released her brilliant debut album, “What We Drew.” Charismatic and confident, “What We Drew” encompasses everything that has made Lee such a compelling artist. Traversing the landscape of contemporary electronic music (with the perfect number of moments to dance), the album is the perfect introduction to Lee’s talents. For those who’ve seen Lee live, expect a nighttime dance party built off the rhythms and heart of her past releases.

BEST STAGE: Unlike other music festivals that stuff in an abundance of performing acts and silo their performers to the far reaches of festival grounds, the Pitchfork Music Festival intersperses everything from electronic to rock to R&B to hip-hop for a near-perfect blend of sounds that speak to the eclecticism of contemporary underground, experimental and independent music. On Friday, all three stages feature compelling artists (such as DJ Nate) on the Blue Stage, but if you’re looking for something a little more mainstream, stick to the Green Stage. Early in the afternoon, local hard rockers DEHD hit the stage. Later in the evening, stick around for the wide-ranging stylistics of indie darlings Animal Collective (a former Pitchfork Fest headliner) and Friday headliner Phoebe Bridgers, who experienced a tremendous breakthrough during the height of the pandemic for her affecting third album, "Punisher."

SOMETHING ELSE: Although it largely began as a purveyor of indie rock, Pitchfork’s curation of the expansive electronic music community has made the festival one of the best places to hear the next generation of producers. Ela Minus, who once described her 2020 debut album “acts of rebellion” as a “small, punk, club album,” is no exception. Rooted in the sounds of techno and '80s industrial, Minus is sure to bring the summertime Goths out for a much-needed celebration.

Saturday

DON’T MISS: Although reviews for St. Vincent’s latest album, “Daddy’s Home” are mixed, that shouldn’t stop longtime fans and new listeners from experiencing musician Annie Clark’s captivating live shows. With unique costuming, show stopping riffs and even the occasional choreography, Clark is unafraid to expand contemporary audience’s understanding of what makes for a truly great rock show.

BEST STAGE: If you’re looking to see the next generation of great local acts, hit the Green Stage on Saturday. The festival kicks off with high school indie rock band Horsegirl, who first graced the pages of the Tribune with only two singles released back in 2020. Then dive into the sounds of multilingual ground Divino Nino, who are set to release their next album this fall. Stick around for the winsome, off-kilter sounds of Waxahatchee and the musical stylings of living legend Kim Gordon (of Sonic Youth).

SOMETHING ELSE: There’s a reason why former Chicagoan Angel Olsen’s music continues to gain more and more followers. Emotional without sounding cloying, Olsen is unafraid to dig deep at the heart of the matter when it comes to the trials and tribulations of life. Last year, Olsen released not one but two records — ”Whole New Mess” and “Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories” — showcasing the sheer breadth of her songwriting and creative mind. Olsen may not be Saturday’s headliner, but her abundance of quality material should make her a definite viewing choice for the day.

Sunday

DON’T MISS: One of the stars of the early pandemic was Erykah Badu, who turned the temporary end of live performances into an opportunity to expand her digital platforms with unique livestreams. Longtime fans of Badu will finally get to experience the artist in the flesh during her headline experience, which promises to be as free flowing and sonically unique as many of her beloved recordings.

BEST STAGE: Besides featuring headliner Badu, the Green Stage will also feature acts like the boisterous rapper Danny Brown and the experimental pop star Caroline Polachek (formerly of the now-defunt indie pop group Chairlift). Head to the stage early to catch a glimpse of former Chicago singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist KeiyaA, who has quickly made a name for herself with her one-of-a-kind brand of experimental R&B. The Red Stage is another winner for the weekend, with scheduled performances by Flying Lotus and Thundercat, whose brilliant and bright music has received a surprising second life through Gen Z on TikTok.

SOMETHING ELSE: There’s no one genre that best encapsulates Yves Tumor’s music, and that makes the artist all the more interesting. Tumor (born Sean Bowie), uses electronic instruments, but their numerous releases traverse the sonic landscape. It’s rare to find an artist still willing to push against the grain, and thankfully, Tumor is one of them.

Rules to enter, COVID policies and if you go ...

Stages and gates: The Red, Green, and Blue Stages. Each day’s headliner performs on the Green Stage. Gates will open each day at noon. Main entrances for the festival are on Ashland south of Lake Street, and Washington Boulevard and Ogden Avenue.

Tickets: Some passes are already sold out, daily general admission tickets start at $90 at wl.seetickets.us. Children 10 and under are free.

Updates: For up-to-date information from the festival, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @pitchforkest, on the Pitchfork Music Festival website (pitchforkmusicfestival.com) or through festival emails. Our guide is correct as of press time but subject to change by the Pitchfork Music Festival. Check back at www.chicagotribune.com for our coverage of the weekend.

COVID protocols: A photo ID and either proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend the Pitchfork Music Festival 2021. Accepted forms of proof of vaccination include either a vaccination card, a photocopy of a vaccination card or an electronic picture of the vaccination card on a phone.

For unvaccinated patrons, a negative COVID-19 test must be obtained within 24 hours of each day that you attends the festival. The service Curative will be located a block from festival grounds and offer rapid tests from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9-12.

Masks are not required for attendance at the festival, but organizers recommend and encourage patrons to wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking. According to the festival, these guidelines are subject to change based on public health and city guidance.

Resource and Response Center: Launched in 2018, Pitchfork Music Festival’s on-site Resource and Response Center will return for this year’s festival. The center includes professionally trained counselors and a dedicated security team for patrons who may witness behavior in violation of the festival’s Code of Conduct.

The Pitchfork Music Festival has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or discrimination of any kind based on race, color, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, religion and disability status. Offensive behavior may include acts of physical assault or battery, verbal abuse, racial or ethnic slurs, groping, sexual assault or unwanted sexual remarks, stalking, and threatening language.

Staff trained in crowd anxiety and related fields will be on hand for patrons.

ADA Accessibility: Ramps from the sidewalks to the street will be available as well as an ADA entrance on Ashland, near the festival’s main entrance. ADA restrooms will be available on-site. Designated viewing platforms will be available for ADA festival attendees for all three stages. To view these stages, patrons must check in at the ADA entrance. Guests who need special accommodations or have questions or concerns can contact the festival ahead of time at info@pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

What to bring

Allowed: Reusable water bottles can be used but they must be empty; strollers accompanied with a child; factory sealed tampons; blankets, sheets, and towels; binoculars; factory sealed vape pens, factory sealed vape cartridges, empty vape pens; GoPro Cameras (no GoPro sticks), point-and-shoot cameras, disposable cameras; bags restricted to small purses/satchels/fanny packs/drawstring bags; empty hydration packs; sun block (non-aerosol); factory sealed bug spray (non-aerosol). Up to two factory sealed bottles of water (up to 1 liter each). Security will break the seal upon entry.

Prohibited: No outside food or beverage is allowed except for sealed water bottles. No video recorders or cameras with detachable lenses. Glass, weapons of any kind, pepper spray, paint of any kind (including paint markers and spray paint), fireworks, illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia, bike chains locks or wallet chains (exceeding 12 inches in length and a width of 1 inch), laser pointers, professional grade radios or walkie talkies, tents or canopies, umbrellas larger than 1 foot, flags or totem poles, unsealed tampons, pre-filled vape pens, stuffed animals or dolls including stuffed animal purses, unauthorized or unlicensed vendors, unauthorized solicitation of materials, wagons, skateboards, bicycles, scooters, go-carts, hoverboards, ATCs, pets (unless they are a service animal), coolers, open containers, multi-pocket backpacks or bags, bags bigger than 14 inches; laptops or iPads/tablets; projectiles or explosives; knives or sharp objects, including pocket knives; water guns or misters; chairs; hammocks; inflatable couches; grills of any kind (including propane and charcoal); generators; gas masks or tactical gear; aerosol cans; drones, remote flying devices or unmanned aerial vehicles

