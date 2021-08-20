Smokey Robinson, a COVID survivor at 81, resumes recording and touring: ‘Everything means more to me now’

Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson isn't wasting any time after recovering from his 11 days of intensive care hospital treatment for COVID-19 last December.

"Everything means more to me now," said Robinson, who turned 81 on Feb. 19.

True to his word, the 2002 National Medal of the Arts recipient and 1987 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is making every minute count.

Now in the script-writing phase of a feature film about his storied life, he is back on the road for the first time since early last year. His 2021 summer tour includes a Saturday concert at the San Diego Symphony's new $85 million concert venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Robinson continues to write new songs on a regular basis, more than five decades after such Robinson-penned hits as "The Tracks of My Tears," "My Girl" and "Ooh Baby Baby" became an indelible part of the American musical landscape. He is currently completing two new albums — one in English, one in Spanish.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"They are both contemporary, but they are totally different," Robinson said, speaking from his Los Angeles home. "For about the past eight years or so, I've been learning Spanish."

'I didn't stockpile songs'

One of the most gifted and prolific singer-songwriters of his generation, Robinson achieved international fame and acclaim in the 1960s.

As both an in-house songwriter and a recording artist for Motown Records — first as the leader of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, then as a solo act — he wrote or co-wrote dozens of classics. Among the performers who recorded his songs at Motown were Marvin Gaye ("Ain't That Peculiar"), Mary Wells ("My Guy"), The Temptations ("Get Ready"), The Contours ("First I Look at the Purse") and The Jackson 5 ("Who's Loving You").

He also co-wrote "Girls Girls Girls" for Chuck Jackson and "Malinda" for Bobby Taylor & The Vancouvers, a Canadian band whose lineup at one point included future stoner comedy star Tommy Chong.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Robinson chuckled when asked if was ever tempted to give The Miracles a song he wrote or co-wrote, rather than let another Motown act record it first — or if the opposite ever held true.

"When you hear any one of my songs by another (Motown) artist, I'd written those songs specifically for them," he replied. "I didn't stockpile songs and say: 'This will work for me.' "

Even so, has he ever regretted not recording "My Girl" — which in early 1965 became a chart-topping hit for The Temptations, with David Ruffin on lead vocals — with The Miracles first?

"People have asked me: 'Smokey, why didn't you keep 'My Girl' for The Miracles, instead of giving it to The Temptations?'" Robinson acknowledged of the song, which was released on Gordy, a Motown Records offshoot label.

"I say: 'If it wasn't for The Temptations, I probably would never have had a career at Motown.' The first No. 1 song I wrote was 'The Way You Do the Things You Do' for The Temptations in 1964. We had a policy at Motown that the producers and writers all had access to all the artists. We could go to them with a new song, and ask: 'Hey, do you like this?' It didn't matter who had written their most recent hit record.

"If not for The Temptations and David Ruffin, I probably would never have written my other songs. 'My Girl' has become our international anthem at my concerts. We can be performing in a country where 60 percent of the audience doesn't speak English. But as soon as they hear (the opening guitar notes) 'Bum-bum, bum, bum, bum, bum,' they jump up and sing and they know all the words."

A quadruple threat at Motown

Robinson was a quadruple threat at Motown. Equally gifted as a songwriter, singer, arranger and band leader, he covered all the bases with skill and poise.

His supple falsetto voice, sweet yet strong, became a trademark for The Miracles and for his subsequent solo career. His lyrical eloquence as a songwriter prompted an admiring Bob Dylan to hail Robinson as "our greatest living poet."

"It's a wonderful feeling to have such a great writer as Bob say that," Robinson said. "I first met him when his girlfriend and I were going to the same acting class. He came to pick her up one time and that's when I met him. Bob and I are brothers."

Robinson was born in Detroit on Feb. 19, 1940. He grew up a few houses away from the slightly younger Aretha Franklin, whom he befriended when she was 5 and he was 7. An actor portraying Robinson in his late teens appears briefly in "Respect," the new Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson.

"Aretha was precocious, outgoing, singing her ass off, and playing piano like she was 60 when she was still a kid," he recalled. "It was incredible."

Robinson was 11 when he co-founded The Five Chimes, which soon became The Matadors before morphing into The Miracles. His musical talent was readily apparent, even then.

But not long after graduating from high school, he enrolled in college with the goal of earning a degree in electrical engineering.

How seriously did Robinson regard engineering?

"I was very serious about it," he said. "Because, where I grew up, I didn't think music would come to anything or ever really be my life. I wanted it to be, but I grew up in the 'hood. I never thought I'd meet (Motown mastermind) Berry Gordy, and I met him even before he started Motown.

"Berry started to mentor me the day I met him. He became The Miracles' manager a few years later, and then he started Motown."

Robinson was still a teenager in 1958 when The Miracles' first single, "Got a Job," came out on Detroit's End Records. Even it was not a hit, did he feel like making a record was a dream come true? Or was he already thinking about bigger things ahead?

"'Got a Job' was our first record, and it was like we'd got to the moon! We hadn't even got out of town, but it was like we'd graduated," said Robinson, whose time as a college student lasted barely two months.

"I was working for Western Union, delivering telegraphs, and then I started college in January after meeting Berry the previous August. 'Got a Job' came out in February, on my birthday, and I was sitting in class with a transistor radio and an earplug in my ear.

"Our song came on the radio, and you would have thought I'd won the lottery! I jumped up and called the other people in the group. But my dad's dream was to go to college, and he didn't get to, and I wanted to fulfill his dream. So, it was a hard thing to go to him, but he said: 'You're only 18, you've got time to do your thing in music. If it doesn't work out, you go back to college.' "

And now?

"I want to make progress for my whole life, and I'm still learning stuff," Robinson said.

"Life is like that, especially if you are observing things and not oblivious. I write all the time, melodies or lyrics, almost every day. And I'm probably the only person in the world who still has two cassette recorders!"

———