‘The songs we grew up on’: A conversation with the Flatlanders about their new album

AUSTIN, Texas — Fifty years after he started making music with Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Joe Ely in Lubbock, Butch Hancock is ruminating on how the three childhood friends assembled “Treasure of Love,” the Flatlanders’ first new album in more than a decade.

“Some people can make a case for thinking that we knew what we were doing,” he begins. “And we can make a pretty good case for claiming that we didn't know what we were doing. But we sure were having fun doing it.”

That classic Hancock blend of humor and philosophy could in fact sum up the entire career of this Texas trio. The Flatlanders first came to attention in the early 1970s with an album that wasn’t widely heard until much later, at which point they’d all followed separate career paths. A Rounder Records CD reissue of the album in 1990 was fittingly retitled “More a Legend Than a Band.”

Then a funny thing happened: The legend became a band again. Asked to collaborate on a new song for the soundtrack to Robert Redford’s 1998 film “The Horse Whisperer,” the three singer-songwriters — who’d stayed in touch over the years and made rare trio appearances — decided to record a new album. And then another. And another.

Those three releases — “Now Again” (2002), “Wheels of Fortune” (2004) and “Hills and Valleys” (2009) — returned the Flatlanders to their rightful place as one of Americana music’s most important and accomplished bands. A couple of archival sets, "Live '72" (recorded in Austin) and “The Odessa Tapes,” helped fill in more of the group’s back-history.

“Treasure of Love,” issued July 9 on Ely’s Rack ’Em Records via Nashville affiliate Thirty Tigers, features new studio recordings, though “new” doesn’t exactly describe the nature of the project. The material largely reaches back to the musicians’ 20-something days “when we were sitting around on the floor with no furniture and just swapping songs” at a house they shared in Lubbock, as Hancock recalls.

“It always seemed like a natural for the Flatlanders to do a record with songs we grew up on,” Ely says, explaining how “Treasure of Love” became a balancing act between “songs that we loved at an early age and songs that fit right in to what we’re doing now.”

“The only theme that tied it together was that it was songs we liked a lot,” Gilmore adds. “There wasn’t any concept or anything behind it.”

I spoke with Ely and Gilmore about the album in Austin in late June, and with Hancock by phone in mid-July. Between them, they shed more light on how “Treasure of Love” came to be.

Joe Ely: 'It just kind of evolved'

“I can’t say it was the hardest record I’ve ever done, but it was the longest,” says Ely, 74, the Flatlander with the most studio production experience.

Many of the basic tracks for “Treasure of Love” were recorded around a decade ago. When the pandemic hit, he had some time to dig into the stash and see what might be made of it. He invited Gilmore and Hancock out to listen to them. “Joe said, ‘If y’all like these enough, I’ll go to work on it,’” Gilmore recalls.

A turning point was when Ely decided to recruit Grammy-winning producer Lloyd Maines, an old friend from their Lubbock days who now lives in Austin. Maines and Ely ended up co-producing the album.

“We realized we hadn’t recorded with Lloyd outside of a few little things,” Ely says. That seems incredulous, given how intertwined their lives have grown over the decades. Maines, the father of The Chicks singer Natalie Maines, has either played on or produced many albums by each Flatlander individually, dating back to the late 1970s.

Maines didn’t just tweak the rough mixes. He upgraded the album significantly, layering his own pedal steel, dobro, mandolin, bass, guitar and harmony-vocal parts onto the basic tracks.

None of that had been envisioned when the trio cut the songs years earlier. “I keep coming to the word organic,” Ely says. “It was not planned out; it just kind of evolved.” He teases, too, that there’s more where “Treasure of Love” came from: “There’s another 20 songs in there somewhere.”

Joe’s wife, Sharon Ely, also proved essential to the process, ultimately earning an associate producer credit. “She was a big help sorting through all of the tracks — digging through them, organizing, finding the publishing and when they were (originally) recorded,” Joe says. “She worked day and night, whenever we got a song list together, to get in touch with the publishers — like that Paul Siebel song.”

Ely is referring to “The Ballad of Honest Sam,” which appeared on Siebel’s 1970 debut “Woodsmoke and Oranges.” A minor cult classic, that album also includes Siebel’s “Louise,” which the Flatlanders played in their earlier days before artists ranging from Linda Ronstadt to Bonnie Raitt to Leo Kottke recorded it.

The late Jerry Jeff Walker also recently revisited “The Ballad of Honest Sam,” a song about a nefarious fictional character that Walker, in my 2018 interview with him, likened to Donald Trump. Gilmore sings it on “Treasure of Love,” and Ely, who met Siebel briefly in New York City around 1970, says it’s one of his favorite cuts on the album.

Ely also contributed one of his own songs, a countrified bluesy tune titled “Satin Shoes” that “started out as kind of a version of ‘Deep Ellum Blues’ that Jimmie does,” he says. “I’d kind of pushed it aside, and then came back to it when Lloyd and I were looking through the tracks.”

“Treasure of Love” wasn’t the only record that occupied Ely’s time during the pandemic. In April 2020, he released “Love in the Midst of Mayhem,” his first album since 2015 and a similarly archive-oriented project.

“So many emotions and fears were walking around on the street that I remember feeling almost numb,” Ely recalls. “I was looking for songs that bring people together, and love songs, and stuff that would ease the pain.”

Jimmie Dale Gilmore: 'I was retired'

“Before the pandemic started, we actually had decided amongst ourselves that we were going to do” another album, Gilmore says, though he adds that the initial plan was for a collaborative-songwriting project akin to 2009’s “Hills and Valleys.”

As it turned out, he continues, “it was a giant hassle for us to figure out how to carve out enough time for us to all be in the same place.” Gilmore in particular was in the midst of an extraordinary busy stretch with California kindred-spirit Dave Alvin. The duo toured for the better part of two years and released an acclaimed album, 2018’s “Downey to Lubbock.”

“I had been telling people that I was retired, or semi-retired,” says Gilmore, who turned 76 in May. “When Dave came along and we did that thing, all of a sudden I wasn’t retired, and I was working more than I had before.”

A string of Flatlanders dates followed in late 2019, “and then it was just a crushing, grinding halt, like a dead end” with the onset of the pandemic, he remembers. “Joe said, ‘Well, I’ll get the stuff we’ve already done and put it together.’ And adding Lloyd into the mix elevated it into not just a homemade recording, but the real deal.”

Gilmore is typically considered the best singer of the group, but on “Treasure of Love,” the lead vocals are split almost equally: Gilmore and Ely each sing five, with Hancock singing four. That’s in keeping with the band’s history, he says, despite the group’s initial 1970s recordings that featured him as the primary singer.

“That was because I was the one on the recording contract,” he says. “But the way the band actually operated when we were playing together, before we made a record or anything, it was all of us. It wasn’t just me singing all the time.”

The new album’s closing track, the raucous rave-up “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” is a prime example, with each Flatlander taking a verse. Gilmore says he learned the song from a Doc Watson recording and used to play it in his own shows. “Everybody in the band loved it so much that it came to be natural that we all did it, and started trading verses on it,” he says.

One of Gilmore’s best lead vocals on “Treasure of Love” is the Bob Dylan classic “She Belongs to Me,” which might seem like new territory for the Flatlanders — except that they’ve been singing Dylan songs together from the very start, as it turns out.

"We did lots of Dylan songs, we just never recorded them,” Gilmore says. "When we were performing in the early days, we did those songs every time we played. Joe used to do ‘You Ain’t Going Nowhere.’” He pauses, then turns to Ely: “We ought to record that!”

The pandemic limited the trio’s opportunities for in-person collaboration while Ely was assembling the new album, though Gilmore and his wife, Janet, spent a fair bit of time with Hancock and his wife, Adrienne Evans, out in Terlingua. Hancock has lived in the remote West Texas town since the mid-1990s; the Gilmores bought a second home there three years ago.

“But we were extremely careful,” Gilmore says. “Since we hadn’t been with Joe and Sharon at all, it was too scary. And it’s still real scary. We’re not out of the woods yet. People kind of think we are, and it’s frightening.”

Butch Hancock: 'You just jump in'

“Where should we begin? Or is there a beginning? Where should we continue?”

Those were Hancock’s first words to me from a hotel in Okemah, Oklahoma, where he was attending a festival celebrating native son Woody Guthrie’s 109th birthday. I’ve traveled many roads with Butch across the decades, including two raft trips down the Rio Grande in which he served as daytime boatsman and evening campfire troubadour.

One obvious topic was the three Hancock original tunes that appear on “Treasure of Love.” Two of them, both sung by Ely, had appeared on previous records: “Moanin’ of the Midnight Train” was on Hancock’s 1995 album “Eats Away the Night,” while Gilmore recorded “Ramblin’ Man” for his 2000 album “One Endless Night.”

The third, “Mama Does the Kangaroo,” dates back to the birth of Hancock’s son Rory around 23 years ago. As the title indicates, it’s essentially a children’s song, which begs the question of whether Hancock has ever considered making an album of children’s music.

“I’ve probably got enough songs to do it,” he says. “If silliness is a thing to consider, then I dang sure got it covered! And a lot of the songs that I would think might be for a more grown-up audience, kids love them.”

Besides “Kangaroo,” Hancock handles lead vocals on three other “Treasure of Love” tracks. Each has a small story behind them.

“Snowin’ on Raton” comes from Townes Van Zandt, the late, great Texas songwriter Hancock has honored every March 7 (Van Zandt’s birthday) since 1997 with a tribute show at Austin’s Cactus Cafe. Van Zandt’s legacy has been woven into the Flatlanders’ story ever since Ely picked up a hitchhiking Townes in West Texas 50-odd years ago.

“We had been singing that song a whole lot at gigs,” he says. “We almost always do a Townes song. A good finishing song has always been ‘White Freightliner,’ and now and again Joe or Jimmie will sing ‘Tecumseh Valley.’”

Van Zandt was good friends with Mickey Newbury, who wrote the “Treasure of Love” cut “Mobile Blue.” Hancock says he first started playing that song around the house with Gilmore and Ely in Lubbock shortly after it appeared on Newbury’s 1971 album “Frisco Mabel Joy.”

Years later, he played a songwriters-circle show at New York’s prestigious Bottom Line club with a lineup that included Newbury. “I did that song for him, and he was grinning from ear to ear,” Hancock remembers. “And yes, I was nervous, singing it in front of him.”

Ely says he also recalls Hancock singing Johnny Cash’s “Give My Love to Rose” back in the Lubbock days. “It has such a wonderful twist of a storyline,” Hancock muses. “At the end, you don’t know whether the guy actually dies, or whether the narrator just takes the money and runs with it, or if he wound up having a relationship with the man’s widow. It’s a song that raises more questions than it answers — and yet it’s a deeply human emotional thing.”

Hancock, who turned 76 earlier this month and plans to release a new solo album called “Seven Cities of Gold” in November, loves to talk in-depth about songwriting.

“There’s so many entrances into songs, and any one song has many, many exits,” he says. “It goes out prowling through the audience to see if some poor little defenseless portion of somebody’s mind might be open just enough to absorb some weird line in a song. And then they carry it with them.”

Later, he carries that notion forward into his collaborations with the Flatlanders.

“When Joe and Jimmie and I got together, when we were writing songs at least, we had a distinct advantage from the moment we started,” Hancock says. “We just kind of left our egos outside, and opened up our minds and hearts to see what would float from whoever had the first little inkling of an idea.

“You just jump in and start doing it, you leave out the stuff that doesn’t sound right, and you keep following the things that do sound right, that help it become a little stronger, give it some more momentum or clarity. The song actually builds itself.

“What was it Guy Clark said: You’ve got to trust your cape. You go ahead and jump, and just trust your cape that you'll land in the right spot. I think there’s a lot to the whole idea that you’ve got to proceed into the unknown. It really becomes a matter of discovery. And sometimes it’s great to uncover a bunch of old songs like we did on this album, and let that be the new discovery.”

