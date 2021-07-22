Guide to Lollapalooza 2021: What to expect, proof of COVID-19 vaccine and rules to enter

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza is in Grant Park July 29 to Aug. 1. The site covers from Michigan Avenue east to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and from Monroe Street south through the sports fields. Main entrance is at Michigan and Ida B Wells Drive, plus a north entrance at Columbus and Monroe. Gates open 11 a.m., bands play noon through 10 p.m. daily. According to Lollapalooza, busiest entry times are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stages: The Bud Light Seltzer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Grubhub, BMI, Perry’s, Lake Shore and T-Mobile. Some of the biggest acts play on the T-Mobile stage. The Kidzapalooza stage is canceled for 2021.

Updates: For up-to-moment information from the festival, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Lollapalooza, and download the Lolla Mobile App. All of the below is correct as of press time but subject to change by Lollapalooza. Check back at www.chicagotribune.com for our coverage from Thursday morning on.

For entry

Bring your festival wristband: The festival’s wristband assistance desk is located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ida B Wells North (noon to 7 p.m., July 28; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 29 to Aug. 1). Wristbands must be activated, including for cashless purchases at Lollapalooza; go to activation.frontgatetickets.com.

Full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending Lollapalooza. Bring a printed copy of your vaccine card, vaccine record, or negative COVID-19 test. Children also will need a negative COVID-19 test result. (Lollapalooza is not using the CLEAR verification app.) For more questions about vaccine and health policies, visit support.lollapalooza.com.

Comply with the Lollapalooza Fan Health Pledge: Concert-goers are asked not to attend if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19, or if they have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or have traveled anywhere subject to quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

Screening: Concert-goers are subject to an airport-style search prior to entry.

Masks: Required for those who are unvaccinated while on-site.

Bag policy: All bags will be searched before entry. Bags must be clear plastic and no larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches. Small clutch purses, drawstring bags and fanny packs with no more than one pocket allowed. Hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets. To speed up entry, leave your bags at home, and take advantage of Lolla’s No Bag Express Lanes.

Lockers: Can be rented on the grounds from $20 a day at www.entertainmentlockers.com. If your rental covers multiple days, you may leave your items overnight.

Accessibility

—There are designated lanes at entrances for concert-goers with disabilities, as well as accessible viewing areas.

—Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but if a patron has special medical dietary restrictions, those items will be allowed. Patrons are allowed to bring their medically necessary materials and medications, provided that all medicine has a prescription label with the patron’s name.

—Service animals are allowed, but not pets.

—For questions about ADA Access and Accommodations, go to support.lollapalooza.com or email access@lollapalooza.com

Safety

—Lollapalooza has a strict safety and anti-harassment policy. If you feel like you’re being harassed, are the victim of nonconsensual touching, or otherwise feel unsafe, report it to the nearest staff member.

—If you or a friend need emergency assistance at the festival, go to one of the six medical tents on site. Additional support includes the Soberside tent west of Columbus, Hope For The Day and other resources. More at support.lollapalooza.com. Have emergency contact information on your person and your phone lock screen, as well as registered through your wristband.

—In case of evacuation, including for weather emergencies, shelters are the following parking garages: Grant Park North, 25 N. Michigan Ave.; Grant Park South, 325 S. Michigan Ave.; Millennium Lakeside, 5 S. Columbus Drive.

Allowed items

Allowed: Bags covered by the bag policy. Baby strollers. Frisbees. Binoculars. Blankets and towels. Nonprofessional cameras without detachable lenses and other accessories such as selfie sticks or GoPro mounts. Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles. Prescription medicine and over-the-counter medications; more at support.lollapalooza.com.

Prohibited: Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products. Coolers of any kind (exceptions for medical use). Any and all professional cameras and video and audio recording equipment. Drones or any other remote flying device. Hammocks. Glass containers. Illegal substances. Outside food or beverage. Umbrellas. Pets (except service animals). Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons (including Red Wagons), carts or any personal motorized vehicles. Tents, chairs, canopies, or shade structures. Unauthorized vendors or solicitation including handbills and give-aways. Weapons, fireworks or explosives. Large chains or spiked jewelry. Bicycles must be parked near entrance. All Chicago parks prohibit smoking, including vaping.

———