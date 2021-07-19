Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to perform ‘One Last Time’ concerts in New York next month

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are ready to strike a chord with New York City audiences.

The star-powered singing duo will perform a pair of concerts at Manhattan’s famed Radio City Music Hall next month ahead of their new album together, Gaga announced Monday.

The “One Last Time” shows will take place Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

“I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,” Gaga, 35, tweeted Monday.

Bennett’s birthday is Aug. 3.

The Manhattan-born Gaga, and the Long Island City-born Bennett released their first joint album, “Cheek to Cheek,” in 2014 and toured together the following year, with multiple performances at Radio City Music Hall in June 2015.

Bennett shared in an interview published by AARP earlier this year that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

Tickets for the next month’s shows go on sale to the general public through the Live Nation website on Thursday beginning at 10 p.m. EDT.

Citi card members, meanwhile, will be able to purchase tickets during a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT.

A release date for Gaga and Bennett’s second album together has not been announced.