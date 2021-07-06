Britney Spears’ longtime manager quits amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears’ first manager, who scored her a six-album deal at the age of 16 and was reinstated into the gig when her father took over, has resigned, claiming the pop star intends to retire from performing.

Larry Rudolph filed his formal resignation to Spears’ father, Jamie, and her co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, Monday, saying he hadn’t spoken to the 39-year-old singer in two-and-a half years, when she went on an “indefinite work hiatus.” In 2019, Spears suspended her Las Vegas residency due to her father’s health issues.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph wrote in the letter, obtained by Deadline.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph’s resignation less than two weeks after Spears spoke out about her “abusive” conservatorship, under which her father and various lawyers have had complete control of her life, allegedly dictating her boyfriends, her medication and even her birth control.

“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. But I do feel like there is a crutch here. And I feel open and I’m okay to talk to you today about it. But I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear all these no’s — no, no, no,” Spears told the judge in late June.

“And then all of a sudden I get I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”

Rudolph insisted that he played no part in Spears’ conservatorship, despite a report from the New Yorker that Jamie Spears himself reinstated him as the singer’s music manager ahead of her 2009 “Circus” tour.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” Rudolph wrote in his resignation letter.

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”