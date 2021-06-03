Chicago music festival organizers reveal how 2021 lineup decisions were made during the pandemic: ‘We couldn’t be more proud’

CHICAGO — My Chemical Romance was the first act to be announced for the 2020 edition of Riot Fest in Chicago. “We’re tired of you asking, so we’re bringing My Chemical Romance to Riot Fest. September 11-13, 2020,” festival organizers tweeted in January 2020.

Famous last words.

Large Chicago summer celebrations were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which left music festival organizers scrambling. Some had announced their 2020 lineups and sold tickets, which had to be refunded or reissued for 2021. And there was no guarantee that major events could even be held in Chicago this year. City leaders announced the official return of festivals just weeks ago as Chicago marches toward a full reopening.

The Tribune talked to organizers of some of the largest local music festivals about the challenges of pulling together band lineups amid the unpredictability of coronavirus. They said there are fewer international acts performing in Chicago than in years past as coronavirus-related safety and travel measures continue in some areas. You would think there was a fight for talent because several of these events are scheduled for late summer, but many organizers said the pandemic spurred cooperation as they waited for the green light — together.

As a result, some artists are booked to play more than one show in the Chicago and Milwaukee area this summer since organizers relaxed the so-called radius clause of their talent contracts, which prevent performers from appearing at nearby concerts or festivals within a certain time period. “The whole music community really came together and had a lot of camaraderie that I hope and pray stays that way coming out of this,” Windy City Smokeout co-founder Ed Warm said.

An ‘unusual’ planning process

Smokeout, scheduled for July 8-11 outside the United Center, is slated to be Chicago’s first street festival of 2021. The country music and barbecue bash typically runs three days, but this year it will be four. Smokeout organizers had announced Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi as 2020 headliners. They top the 2021 lineup, along with Illinois native Brett Eldredge.

“We had internal discussions about this. People buy tickets to come to the festival to enjoy the barbecue, to be with their friends. But a lot of them come for the music, and they had bought tickets to see these specific bands and artists,” Warm said. “We felt it was very important to keep as much or all of the lineup together for the next year, so we did everything in our power to take 2020 and move all the acts to 2021.”

Warm said the Smokeout team jumped at the chance to book Eldredge, who is also scheduled to play Milwaukee’s Summerfest in September. Smokeout has a male-dominated lineup this year, though performances by Walker County, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters provide balance. “I’m always trying to get more female acts in. That’s a cry across all of country music, and we try our best,” Warm said.

Pitchfork Music Festival seemed to go in a different direction during its hiatus. Organizers announced a male-led lineup for its since-canceled July 2020 edition and a female-powered bill for its September 2021 event. About half the Pitchfork 2020 acts, including headliners Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels and the National, didn’t make it to 2021.

This year’s lineup, released last month, promises headliners Erykah Badu, St. Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers will take the stage in Union Park. Some of the nearly two dozen acts that were not rebooked from 2020 are based outside the United States. One performer, producer Sophie, died in January in Greece.

Chicago rapper Femdot, also scheduled for Pitchfork last year, wasn’t one of the 42 acts announced for this year. But the MC is set to appear at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival here in August. A Femdot rep did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Then there’s Run the Jewels. The hip-hop duo is not playing Pitchfork this year, but is slated to come to Chicago. Run the Jewels was revealed as a 2021 Riot Fest headliner in June 2020, when Riot Fest organizers announced the 2020 event would not be held. The rappers are also scheduled to play Summerfest on Sept. 17, the day before their Riot Fest show. A Run the Jewels rep declined to comment.

In response to lineup questions from the Tribune, Pitchfork organizers sent this statement: “As unusual as the 2021 planning process was, we couldn’t be more proud of the lineup we built, and each of the 42 artists that make it up. The year-plus without live music was difficult for all members of the industry, and we’re thankful to the artists, their agency and management partners, and the entire Pitchfork community for trusting us to help bring it back.”

‘An unprecedented time’

Chicago festival season looked doomed this year when major festivals around the country, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Ultra Music Festival and Electric Forest, were scratched. Things started to look up as Chicago entered the bridge phase of its reopening plan last month.

It was then Chicago officials announced the return of Lollapalooza, the crown jewel of its festival season. The city’s largest music festival was not held in person last year, nor was a lineup released. Lollapalooza is once again expected to attract 100,000 daily patrons to see Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Miley Cyrus and more than 160 other acts in Grant Park July 29-Aug. 1. Foo Fighters is scheduled to perform in Milwaukee on July 30, two days before closing out Lollapalooza. Cyrus, meanwhile, has a September Summerfest gig on the books.

A Lollapalooza rep declined to comment on the 2021 lineup or the timeline for an announcement on after shows. Lollapalooza organizers scheduled more than 50 after shows across 15 Chicago venues in 2019. Lollapalooza and other music fests are resuming as local clubs begin to open their doors after more than a year.

“We’re in an unprecedented time. None of us have ever seen what it’s like coming out of a pandemic. So this is going to be interesting to observe,” said Bruce Finkelman, managing partner of 16″ on Center, which is behind Thalia Hall and the Empty Bottle, among other venues. “This kind of touring industry, where bands are coming from all different parts of the country and all different parts of the world — like the independent venues, which have been shuttered for so long — it’s going to take some time to turn the lights back on and start getting everything back in place to be able to do this safely.”

‘It still felt exciting’

Music lovers are clearly jazzed about the summer calendar. Pitchfork and Riot Fest three-day passes sold out. North Coast Music Festival organizers expect a sellout daily crowd of about 20,000 in September at the electronic dance festival’s new home of SeatGeek Stadium in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

North Coast was scheduled for Labor Day weekend at Northerly Island last year. A lineup had not been announced before it was canceled, and many of those acts moved to 2021.

“It was the first year since 2010 that we weren’t able to announce one, and it’s really become part of our ecosystem and something that we look forward to as a big building block of the year,” said Michael Harrison Berg, a founding partner of North Coast. “Of course it was devastating to not announce it, but by the time we were able to drop our ’21 lineup and put it on sale, because we had never put the 2020 out, it was fresh for the fans and for us, and so it still felt exciting.” Kaskade, Griz and Zeds Dead top the Sept. 3-5 bill.

Lollapalooza and Pitchfork reps released their 2021 lineups and dates in mid-May. But Riot Fest organizers began promoting their 2021 event nearly a year ago — even as the pandemic raged on. My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins and Run the Jewels were part of the first wave announcement, made in June 2020.

Riot Fest, scheduled for Sept. 17-19 in Douglass Park, seemed to set the tone for the 2021 Chicago festival season even though it is historically summer’s finale. “I was breaking radius (clauses). Usually with festivals, you put a radius on some of the bigger acts, so that they don’t play another show in Chicago or even in Milwaukee, but I pretty much let all the bands do that, especially with (Summerfest). Anybody who really wanted to play that, they could,” said Riot Fest co-founder Mike Petryshyn, also known as “Riot Mike.”

Which brings us back to My Chemical Romance, the first act announced for Riot Fest 2020. News broke in April the band is postponing its 2021 reunion tour to 2022, including its Riot Fest stop. Festival organizers found a way to carry on — by juggling two public lineups. Nine Inch Nails was announced as a 2021 headliner in May, and ticket sales began for My Chemical Romance and the Original Misfits in 2022.

“As soon as we found out that My Chem was not going to happen for this year, we started on our backup plans, calling agents, talking to bands. Over the last 60 days I think we did a pretty good job of putting up a cool lineup,” Petryshyn said.

———