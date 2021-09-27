Everything we learned from Netflix’s TUDUM presentation, from the return of ‘The Crown’ to a first look at ‘Sandman’

Whoever came up with the idea of savoring good news forgot to tell Netflix.

The streaming service spent a full three hours at a live event, TUDUM, Saturday unveiling a litany of announcements, from first looks to series renewals on huge hits and cult classics. Here are the highlights:

“The Crown”

Queen Elizabeth is taking a year off, meaning the royal drama won’t be back until November 2022. The fifth season of the series will undergo its third — and supposedly final — cast swap, bringing in Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

“I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set,” Staunton said from set. “Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”

“Red Notice”

A new clip for Rawson Marshall Thurber’s thriller heist movie reunites the producer with Dwayne Johnson for their third flick, this time joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in an adventure that requires collaboration from the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals. The movie will premiere on Nov. 12.

“Stranger Things”

The silly sci-fi series won’t return until sometime in 2022, but a teaser clip sends our favorite teens to something called the Creel House, which seems straight out of “American Horror Story: Murder House.”

“Ozark”

Say goodbye to the Byrdes. Wendy (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) appear to be back in Mexico working for the drug cartel in the first look at the fourth and final season of “Ozark,” which returns next year.

Kanye West

In case you were craving more Kanye, Netflix is here to deliver: the first of its three-part documentary series about the prolific and sometimes problematic rapper will premiere next year. “jeen-yuhs,” filmed across two decades, “is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” according to the streaming service.

“Sex Education”

Just after the premiere of its third season, “Sex Education” has been renewed for a fourth, promising yet another year with the horny teenagers at Moordale, or whatever it’s called now.

“Bridgerton”

Shonda Rhimes’ smutty masterpiece is back...or at least it will be next year. “Sex Education’s” Simone Ashley makes her 'ton debut as what appears to be a sparring partner up for the task against Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) himself.

“The Sandman”

The long-awaited Neil Gaiman-penned comic is finally here, albeit without a premiere date. The first real look at the fantasy series opens with an occult ritual during which Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) accidentally captures Dream (Tom Sturridge), instead of Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). The rest of the star-studded cast includes Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven.

“Cobra Kai”

The Emmy-nominated series will return for its fourth season on Dec. 31, ringing in the new year with a surprising detente as Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) team up to take down John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has taken control of Cobra Kai.

“Extraction 2″

Like you could actually kill Chris Hemsworth ... or, uh, Tyler Rake. The “Extraction” black-market mercenary is not just alive but back for a sequel of the big budget action film that proved to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits last year.

“If you thought our first film pushed the limits, wait until you see what Sam and I have planned for this next installment,” Hemsworth teased Saturday of director Sam Hargrave.

“Tiger King”

Do you need more Joe Exotic? Almost certainly not. Are you going to watch another 10 hours of him and his chaotic friends and enemies? Netflix is banking on it. Part two of the pandemic hit is coming on Nov. 17.

“Cowboy Bebop”

If it feels like Netflix has been talking about “Cowboy Bebop” for a lifetime, they pretty much have. The live-action adaption was announced in 2018, the cast in 2019 and artwork was finally revealed last month. Now we have opening credits. Theoretically, the actual show will be out sometime soon? (Nov. 19, so says Netflix.)

“Murder Mystery”

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston can’t get enough of each other. The duo are pairing up again for a sequel to “Murder Mystery,” which saw New York cop Nick (Sandler) take his wife (Aniston) on a European vacation that quickly turns into a, well, murder mystery.

“Emily in Paris”

Remember that one week where nobody on the internet could decide if they loved “Emily in Paris” or hated it, but everyone was talking about it? Well, get ready to spend Christmas having the same fight all over again. Darren Star’s culture clash rom-com returns for its second season on Dec. 22.

“Army of Thieves”

The prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie “Army of the Dead” isn’t actually about zombies, but rather safecracker Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) and his journey from a “sheepish German bank teller named Sebastian” to the fan favorite. “Army of Thieves” premieres Oct. 29.

“Colin in Black & White”

One of the most talked-about football players is finally writing his own headlines. Colin Kaepernick has teamed up with Ava DuVernay for a series about his childhood, raised by two white adopted parents (Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman), and how he became the activist he is today. The first-look clip, narrated by Kaepernick, introduces the young athlete (Jaden Michael) as a high school standout pitcher. The half-hour series premieres Oct. 29.

“Don’t Look Up”

In Adam McKay’s cruelest joke yet, you have to choose who you’re standing by at the end of the world: Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio or Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. Only one of them is right about a catastrophic meteor hurtling towards Earth. The movie will have a limited run in theaters before hitting Netflix on Dec. 24.

“Enola Holmes”

This announcement is essentially “hey don’t forget we’re making another ‘Enola Holmes,’” which is more than enough. Millie Bobbie Brown will return as the eponymous junior sleuth, as will Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Louis Partridge as Enola’s partner in crime, Tewkesbury.

“The Witcher”

Netflix capped off the event with a barrage of news about “The Witcher,” one of its most popular fantasy series, starring Henry Cavill as the monster hunter. We’ve got a Season 3 renewal ahead of Season 2′s Dec. 17 release and a prequel series, “Blood Origin,” and another anime feature and a “kids and family” series set in the same universe. Satisfied yet?

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 11:42 AM.