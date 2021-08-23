Netflix’s long-awaited ‘Cowboy Bebop’ series to premiere Nov. 19

“Cowboy Bebop” is finally coming to life.

The live-action adaptation of the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 19, the streaming service announced Monday, along with a series of first-look photos.

The adaptation was originally announced in 2018, leaving fans restless with few updates since then.

The space Western follows three bounty hunters, or “cowboys,” trying to outrun their pasts.

“As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price,” a summary of the show reads.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

The original series found success in the U.S. as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block.

Andre Nemec (”Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) serves as showrunner, alongside original composer Yoko Kanno and original director Shinichiro Watanabe as a consultant.

———