‘Punky Brewster’ revival on Peacock canceled after one season

Peacock is putting out the Punky power.

The revival of the popular ‘80s sitcom “Punky Brewster,” which debuted on Peacock earlier this year, is not returning for a second season.

The NBCUniversal streaming service announced Thursday that it would not renew the much-hyped sequel of the American TV classic, which was headlined by the show’s original star Soleil Moon Frye.

“Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart,” Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal television and streaming president, said in a statement.

“It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone,” she added.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The original show ran for four seasons starting in 1984: two seasons on NBC, and then two on syndication. It told the story of Punky (Frye), a bright young girl being raised by a foster dad (George Gaynes).

The 10-episode revival, which debuted on Peacock on Feb. 25, followed Punky — now a divorced mother of three — who still lived in the same Chicago apartment where she grew up, and who met a young girl who reminded her of her younger self.

Cherie Johnson was also back as Punky’s best friend, while Freddie Prinze Jr. played her ex-husband.

“Punky Brewster” is the first half-hour comedy series canceled by Peacock. Last year the streamer announced that it would not renew the sci-fi drama “Brave New World.”

———