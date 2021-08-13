Review: John David Washington can’t outrun lame tropes in ‘Beckett’

John David Washington is a man on the run in "Beckett." What he should be running from is the film's script.

Washington plays Beckett, an American tourist on vacation in Greece with his girlfriend, April (Alicia Vikander). While driving through northern Greece late at night, Beckett nods off at the wheel and veers off the road, crashing into a home on the side of a mountain. As he's coming to, he notices a small boy inside the home, who is quickly whisked away by a shadowy figure. He later wakes up in a hospital, alone, April having perished in the crash.

Beckett later returns to the crash site and is shot at by people with guns, including the cop who was supposedly helping him. This sets off a long chase through Greece as Beckett tries to get back to Athens so he can find safety at the American embassy.

Greece is a pretty big place, but everywhere Beckett turns — no matter if it's on a mountain top, a train station, a back alley or a park, goons with guns aren't far behind. It turns out that boy he saw was part of a politically motivated kidnapping, and Beckett has seen too much. Even at the embassy, he can't trust anybody. Maybe he should have gone to Italy instead.

"Beckett" is like a Greek version of "The Fugitive," but director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino misses opportunities to quicken the film's pulse; a climactic foot chase unfolds with the leisurely pace of a walking tour.

Vicky Krieps shows up along the way as an activist who lends a hand, but the film's attempt at adding a layer of political intrigue falls flat. At least with all that running, Beckett gets his steps in.

'BECKETT'

Grade: C-

Not rated: Language, violence

Running time: 1:50

Where to watch: Now streaming on Netflix

