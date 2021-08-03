Longtime ‘Criminal Minds’ star Paget Brewster thinks proposed Paramount+ reboot is ‘dead’

The criminally minded won’t likely be profiled anymore on its proposed streaming landscape.

The planned revival of “Criminal Minds” may not see the light of day on the Paramount+ streaming service – as far as the series’ longtime star, Paget Brewster, is concerned.

The actress addressed the matter when a fan asked her on Twitter, “Any news on the #CriminalMIndsrevival?”

“No, and sadly, we think it’s dead,” Brewster responded. “I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”

In February, Paramount+ unveiled its plans to revive the “Criminal Minds” franchise, with a scripted series investigating a single case over the course of 10 episodes.

The long-time CBS police procedural’s executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer was reportedly attached to helm the series.

“Criminal Minds,” which originally starred Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler and A. J. Cook, aired for 324 episodes on CBS between 2005 and 2020.

Brewster joined the three-time Emmy-nominated series in its second season and appeared in 194 episodes throughout its final season.

Created by Jeff Davis, the hourlong series followed a group of criminal profilers, who worked for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit, using behavioral analysis to profile and investigate crimes and perpetrators.

The planned reboot was to be accompanied by a true-crime docuseries, “The Real Criminal Minds,” which would feature a former real FBI profiler.

