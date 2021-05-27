Cillian Murphy shares how ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds on the original monster movie’s story

For star Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” takes the thrills and scares to another decibel level.

The Irish actor is the big new addition to the freaky film franchise, which first captivated audiences with its 2018 debut movie about a New York family keeping quiet to avoid monsters that hunt with their hearing.

The sequel, again directed by John Krasinski, explores even more of that creature-infested world.

“In the second movie, (Krasinski) begins to zoom out a little bit, so the story expands and you get a bit more information about why the family is where they were, and what the threat is and where the threat came from, and how therefore the rest of the country, in this case, is dealing with this,” Murphy told the Daily News.

“It’s an expansion on the story, but it has all the same exciting elements and thriller elements and horror elements.”

The new movie, out in theaters Friday, picks up where the original “A Quiet Place” left off, with the Abbott family, led by Emily Blunt’s Evelyn, having figured out a possible first step toward defeating the monsters.

Evelyn and her three children venture out beyond the secluded home where much of the first movie took place in search of help, and come across an old family friend in Emmett, played by Murphy.

“Effectively, he’s someone who’s just suffering through grief and through loss, and his response to that is to isolate,” Murphy, 45, said.

“He’s isolated himself, and then the Abbotts, and more specifically (Evelyn’s daughter) Regan, come and just change him and they go on this journey, kind of emotionally and geographically. He has this sort of emotional transformation.”

Once again, “A Quiet Place Part II” builds suspense through high-stakes scenes in which characters must stay silent, and every sound they make is elevated.

The intricate audio featured throughout the film serves almost as another character, Murphy said.

“I think that’s what separates it from other movies,” the actor explained. “The sound design is so integral to it, and therefore it makes it so imperative to watch it in a theater if possible, because you really need to feel that sound design around you and underneath you. It’s really, really special.”

Murphy — whose other films include “28 Days Later,” “Inception” and the “Dark Knight” trilogy — was a massive fan of 2018′s “A Quiet Place” and was pleased to see Blunt and fellow stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return for the follow-up.

It was an easy decision when Krasinski asked him to join.

“It was my favorite movie of that year,” Murphy said of the original. “I was just completely compelled by it. I thought it was a real, pure cinematic experience.

“I saw it with my two children and we all adored it. ... I loved it so much that I composed an email to John Krasinski to say, ‘Listen, congratulations, I love what you did. You just made this beautiful, emotional film.’ And then I got really embarrassed and I never sent the email, and then a year later he reached out to me.”

The film was originally scheduled to premiere in March 2020 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy is excited for audiences to experience it.

“The level of scares or thrills is turned up, and I think you get to learn a bit more about the strengths of these creatures and their assets and then their weaknesses,” Murphy said. “Also, in terms of the classic monster movie, you see less right at the beginning, and then you get to see a bit more in this one.”