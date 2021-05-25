New on DVD: First-time director and lead team up in basketball drama ‘Boogie’

"Fresh Off the Boat" author Eddie Huang's directorial debut, a coming-of-age basketball drama starring newcomer Taylor Takahashi, tops the DVD releases for the week of June 1.

"Boogie": Takahashi, in his first feature film role, stars as the titular Alfred "Boogie" Chin, a Chinese American high school basketball prodigy in Queens, New York.

While the movie "has much of Huang’s urban Asian American style and swagger, the script is, unfortunately, a missed shot," writes critic Katie Walsh in her review for Tribune News Service.

The viewer is supposed to believe Boogie dreams of going pro, but "it’s hard to tell if the NBA is Boogie’s dream, or the immense expectation of his father (Perry Yung), who is recently released from prison and obsessed with Chinese American sports greatness," Walsh writes.

Though Walsh found the script and main character lacking in aspects, in part due to Takahashi's inexperience, "the cityscapes soundtracked to modern hip-hop are fun and stylish, evoking a sense of place far richer than the characterizations of the people within this environment." Walsh also lauded the film's supporting cast, especially Taylour Paige, who plays Boogie's love interest.

"Even the bright spots remind us that the story issues wouldn’t matter if we knew or cared about our hero more," Walsh concludes in her review. "It’s unfortunate that a film with such a unique character, point of view and premise ultimately ends up feeling lightweight, insignificant and ultimately, disappointing."

ALSO NEW ON DVD JUNE 1

"The Courier": Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a British spy in this Cold War thriller set during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"Embattled": A son strives to follow in the footsteps of his father, a famous MMA fighter, while trying to break out of the abusive cycle his father has continued.

"Endangered Species": A rich American family on safari in Africa see their idyllic vacation turn into a battle for survival when they are left stranded in Kenya after a rhinoceros attacks their vehicle.

"The Vault": A brilliant engineering student joins a team of thieves attempting to break into a safe beneath the Bank of Spain in this heist thriller.

"The World To Come": Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby and Casey Affleck star in this historical drama set in the mid-1800s that finds two neighboring couples battling hardship and isolation in the American frontier.

"Trigger Point": Barry Pepper stars as a former special forces member who joins an elite team of assassins targeting the world's worst villains in this action thriller.

"Your Honor": Bryan Cranston again breaks bad in this limited series, but this time as a judge trying to protect his son after he is involved in a hit-and-run accident that kills the child of a powerful mobster.

"A Glitch in the Matrix": This documentary examines one of the central question posed by the "Matrix" films — what if we are actually living in a simulation?

"Spare Parts": An all-girl punk band on tour are forced to fight as gladiators for a sadistic town's amusement after having their limbs removed and replaced with weapons.

"Mommie Dearest": For its 40th anniversary, the cult classic starring Faye Dunaway is released on Blu-ray for the first time.

"Shoplifters of the World": There's panic on the streets of Denver when four teens find out The Smiths are breaking up in 1987.

"Stray": This documentary follows Zeytin, a stray dog living on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey.

OUT ON DIGITAL HD JUNE 1

"The Concessionaires Must Die!": A misfit group of workers try to save their beloved single screen movie theater theater from being shut down forever in this comedy.

"Hamlet/Horatio": Beginning with the death of Hamlet, this drama is told from the perspective of his friend Horatio.

"It’s Not a Burden": This heartfelt documentary explores the stories of adult children caring for their older parents.

"The Sound of Identity": Documents Lucia Lucas’ historic performance at the Tulsa Opera as she became the first known transgender woman to perform a principal role in opera history.

