Record number of women win at Oscars, led by ‘Nomadland’ domination

Women tallied up a record 17 wins at the Oscars Sunday night, buoyed by “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand and director Chloé Zhao.

The highlight was Zhao, who became the second woman and first woman of color to win Best Director. “Nomadland,” with its top honor, is now only the second Best Picture directed by a woman and the first directed by a woman of color.

McDormand also took home the trophy for Best Leading Actress.

Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress as the Mountain Dew-loving grandma in “Minari,” making her the first Korean actress to win at the Oscars.

Emerald Fennel won Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” the first woman to win in that category since Diablo Cody in 2007 for “Juno.”

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson also became the first Black women to win in the makeup and hairstyling category for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Costume designer Ann Roth, 89, became the oldest Oscar winner for Netflix drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” after five nominations and one win, for “The English Patient” in 1997.

H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas won for original song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”