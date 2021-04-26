Glenn Close dances to ‘Da Butt’ during the Oscars guessing game

Glenn Close deserved an award for her dancing alone.

The “Hillbilly Elegy” actress and eight-time Oscar nominee might not have taken home the gold for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but she did remind viewers why she’ll always be a winner in our hearts.

The “Fatal Attraction” star, 74, was the third and final actor to partake in a guessing game, wherein Questlove would play a song and the player had to guess whether it’d been recognized at the Oscars and what film it was from.

Close played after Best Actress nominee Andra Day and Best Supporting Actor winner Daniel Kaluuya and was correct in identifying the track as “Da Butt,” much to the surprise of Lil Rel Howery, who was hosting the game.

“Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie, ‘School Daze,’ and my friends at the Oscars missed it and it wasn’t nominated so it couldn’t have won, which I think is [expletive].”

Close proceeded to get up and shake her, well, butt to the Experience Unlimited song.