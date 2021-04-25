Ricky Gervais, frequent Golden Globes host, checks in on Oscars

Ricky Gervais said Sunday that he’s not wanted at the Academy Awards — an event the controversial comic has branded a “nightmare” to host.

The British funnyman has hosted at the Oscars’ rival awards extravaganza, the Golden Globes, five times, but he has never presented the Academy Awards.

“It’s The Oscars tonight!” Gervais tweeted. “I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said?”

He attached a video of his raunchy introduction to the 2020 Golden Globes, when he got censored twice on live TV.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards were set to air on ABC, capping off a surreal year in cinema.

The show has no official host, but Ariana DeBose, a Tony-nominated actress, and Lil Rel Howery, a comedian, were picked to host a pre-show also airing on ABC.

After landing on a list of dream Oscars hosts in February, Gervais, 59, wrote on Twitter: “That’s not a dream, it’s a nightmare.”

The Academy Awards are viewed as more staid than the less-prestigious Golden Globes.