How Zack Snyder’s much-anticipated cut of ‘Justice League’ came together

A superhero flick fans long have clamored for is finally soaring into living rooms.

Zack Snyder’s version of the DC Comics film “Justice League” arrived Thursday on the HBO Max streaming service after reshoots with original actors, a $70 million budget and an impassioned campaign from movie buffs desperate to see the director’s vision.

Snyder was the original director on the 2017 version of “Justice League,” which brings together beloved comic-book staples Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and more. But Snyder left the project months before it was completed following the tragic death of his daughter, Autumn, with filmmaker Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the movie.

Officially titled “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” the new cut of the movie is four hours long and captures Snyder’s initial plans for the epic story.

“It was so much fun and I think for everybody it was such a cathartic experience,” Deborah Snyder, a producer on the film and the director’s wife, told The Hollywood Reporter recently. “Everyone was so happy to be on the journey. So much of the visual effects and the look of the film and even some of the character designs were changed from the original version. They were so happy to (be) able to go back to their original intent.”

Snyder, 55, previously directed DC Comics Extended Universe films “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman” before he took on “Justice League.”

Movie reviews and fans were critical of Whedon’s version of “Justice League,” and a push ensued among social media users to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, Gal Gadot, who portrays Wonder Woman, and even Snyder himself were among those who tweeted the hashtag in November 2019.

The director and his wife got a call the very next day offering them the opportunity to put their version on HBO Max, which left them stunned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

HBO Max officially announced plans last May to release Snyder’s cut on the streaming service.

Snyder, who has not seen the 2017 version of “Justice League,” has received praise for his newly unveiled cut of the movie, with a 78% approval rating on the film review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the differences in Snyder’s version are the additions of Ray Porter’s villainous Darkseid and Jared Leto’s Joker, whom the actor previously played in another DC Extended Universe movie, 2016′s “Suicide Squad.”

The new “Justice League” also pays tribute to Snyder’s daughter.

“At the end of the movie, it says ‘For Autumn,’” Snyder told Vanity Fair in an interview published last month. “Without her, this absolutely would not have happened.”