Kodak Black is out of prison, his lawyer says. Here’s what is next for the rapper

Among the dozens of pardons President Donald Trump issued on his way out to Mar-a-Lago, at least one person is very appreciative.

South Florida rapper Kodak Black thanked the former leader of the free world on Twitter Wednesday night.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,” Black posted. “It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

The 23-year-old born Bill Kapri was serving a 46 month sentence after admitting in 2019 that he falsified information on federal forms to buy firearms from a South Florida gun shop two separate times.

The “Tunnel Vision” singer had reached out to Trump last year in attempt to communicate, and often tried to show the world he was an upstanding citizen.

Last May, Black helped fifth graders from Pinewood Elementary School in North Lauderdale whose field trip to Washington, D.C. got canceled due to the pandemic.

The disappointed kids were charged a $20,612 cancellation fee by a Hilton there, and Black offered to foot the bill (the hotel eventually refunded all the money, thanks to the publicity the story generated).

Black also gave away a bunch of turkeys for Thanksgiving last year to roughly 1,000 families in Pompano Beach, where the hip hopper grew up.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, who worked with him as well as Lil Wayne on their pardons, told the Miami Herald of Black’s next intentions.

“He is out,” said the Fort Lauderdale attorney. ”His plans are to decompress for a period and take it all in. He is appreciative to the president and his team for giving him this chance.”

Black, who complained often about his alleged prison abuse and even sued over the terrible conditions, wasn’t scheduled to be released from his Kentucky prison until October 2022.

Black’s legal problems aren’t entirely over: He also faces a pending sexual assault case in Florence County, South Carolina. The matter was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.