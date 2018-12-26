Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
(Critics' Choices capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.) and other reviewers. Openings compiled by Kevin Crust and Matt Cooper.)
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"Destroyer" – Nicole Kidman goes dark as an LAPD officer revisiting her tragic past working undercover with a gang in the California desert. With Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Scoot McNairy. Written by Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi. Directed by Karyn Kusama. (2:00) R.
"Girl" – A transgender teen aspires to become a ballerina. With Victor Polster. Written by Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens. Directed by Dhont. In French, Flemish and English with English subtitles. (1:49) R.
"Holmes & Watson" – Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in this comic riff on the English detective and his faithful sidekick. With Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Ralph Fiennes. Written and directed by Etan Cohen. Based on the characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle. (1:30) PG-13.
"On the Basis of Sex" – Felicity Jones plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her time as a young attorney fighting gender discrimination. With Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston. Written by Daniel Stiepleman. Directed by Mimi Leder. (2:00) PG-13.
"Stan & Ollie" – Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly portray the classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy on a tour of Britain in 1953. With Nina Arianda, Shirley Henderson, Danny Huston, Rufus Jones. Written by Jeff Pope. Directed by Jon S. Baird. (1:37) R.
"A Twelve-Year-Night" – Fact-based drama about three political dissidents being held in solitary confinement in 1970s Uruguay. With Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darin, Alfonso Tort. Written and directed by Alvaro Brechner. In Spanish with English subtitles. (2:02) NR.
"Vice" – Christian Bale plays Beltway stalwart Dick Cheney as he transforms his vice presidency under George W. Bush into the most powerful position in the world. With Amy Adams, Steve Carrell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, LisaGay Hamilton, Shea Whigham, Eddie Marsan. Written and directed by Adam McKay. (2:12) R.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"The Favourite" – This viciously entertaining period comedy-drama from director Yorgos Lanthimos ("The Lobster") returns us to the 18th century court of Queen Anne (a magnificent Olivia Colman) and the intrigue swirling around two women (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) vying for her favor. (J.C.) R Limited
"Happy as Lazzaro" – Alice Rohrwacher's enchanting, time-bending third feature, about a group of sharecroppers on an Italian tobacco farm, is a deceptively plain-looking portrait of downtrodden lives that by the end all but glows with wonderment and surprise. (J.C.) PG-13 Netflix
"If Beale Street Could Talk" – Barry Jenkins' follow-up to his Oscar-winning "Moonlight" is a visually and musically gorgeous adaptation of James Baldwin's novel, a 1970s Harlem love story that beautifully mixes past and present, the personal and the political. (J.C.) R Limited
"The Other Side of the Wind" – Shot between 1970 and 1976 and then left unfinished for decades, Orson Welles' long-awaited final feature is a cracked, corrosive vision, a cinematic hall of mirrors that fascinatingly reflects the fraught circumstances of its making. (J.C.) R Limited/Netflix
"Roma" – An extremely quiet, even meditative picture played at the softer pitch of reality, rather than the higher frequency of drama by writer-director-producer Alfonso Cuaron, whose childhood experiences are the bedrock of this family story. (K.Tu.) R Limited/Netflix
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" – The creative brain trust of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller has thoroughly rejuvenated the Spider-Man myth in this quick-witted, formula-busting and visually gorgeous animated feature, which places a new kid named Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) behind the mask. (J.C.) PG
"A Star Is Born" – No matter how many previous versions of "A Star Is Born" you've seen, the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga extravaganza about a star on the rise falling for a star on the way down should not be missed. (K.Tu.) R
"Widows" – Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki and Michelle Rodriguez give superb performances as three very different, very desperate women executing a daring heist in this unusually gripping, meaty and politically charged thriller from director Steve McQueen. (J.C.) R
