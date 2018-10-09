List of DVD release dates for Oct. 9 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
OCTOBER
9: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
9: Skyscraper
9: Eighth Grade
9: Hotel Artemis
9: Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot
9: A Prayer Before Dawn
9: Constantine MFV
9: Killing Eve: Season One
9: Private Eyes – Season 01
9: The 100: Season 5
9: The Witch Files
16: Ant-Man and the Wasp
16: Unfriended: Dark Web
16: Whitney
16: Arizona
16: Benched
16: Cold Skin
16: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Complete Third Season
16: Down A Dark Hall
16: He's Out There
16: Reprisal
16: The Affair: Season Four
16: Warning Shot
23: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
23: Sorry to Bother You
23: Vengeance
23: Patient Zero
23: The Americans: Season 6
23: Scorpion King: Book of Souls
