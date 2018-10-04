Vice (Official Trailer)

The story of Dick Cheney, the most powerful Vice President in history, and how his policies changed the world as we know it.
By
Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.

