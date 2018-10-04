Vice (Official Trailer)

"The Post" is a drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New
James Franco’s support of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements at the Golden Globes Awards prompted calls of hypocrisy from five women who have accused him of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior.”
A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi."
Set shortly before the events of the first Star Wars movie 'A New Hope' this story will center on a group of Rebel spies on a mission to steal the plans for the Galactic Empire's new weapon, the Death Star.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
Three astronauts, who spent 197 days on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 56, touched down in Kazakhstan on October 4. They went through “a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan," NASA said.
A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.
