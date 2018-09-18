List of DVD release dates for Sept. 18 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
SEPTEMBER
18: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
18: Damsel
18: American Horror Story: Cult
18: Billionaire Boys Club
18: Fahrenheit 451
18: Lethal Weapon: The Complete Second Season
18: MacGyver: Season 2
18: Madam Secretary: Season Four
18: Modus Season 2
18: Siberia
18: Supergirl: Season 3
18: The Looming Tower: The Complete First Season
18: The X-Files: Season 11
18: You're The Worst: The Complete Fourth Season
25: Solo: A Star Wars Story
25: Uncle Drew
25: Gotti
25: The Seagull
25: Sollers Point
25: 911: Season 1
25: Billions: Season Three
25: Hot Summer Nights
25: DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season
25: The Occupation
25: Preacher Season 3
25: The Gifted: Season 1
OCTOBER
2: The First Purge
2: Sicario: Day of the Soldado
2: Three Identical Strangers
2: Leave No Trace
2: The Catcher Was a Spy
2: Barry: S1
2: Blue Iguana
2: DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
2: Good Witch: Season 4
2: The 12th Man
2: The Originals: Season 5
2: The Resident: Season 1
2: Vikings: Season 5, Part 1
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Comments