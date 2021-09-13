Horoscopes for Monday, September 13, 2021

Aries The New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, is sending you a message about your work and health. It's telling you to start something new during the next two weeks, whether this means embarking on a health regime or applying for a new job. If your daily routine is starting to get you down, this will be a marvellous chance to liven things up and make them more interesting. Lucky Number 922 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus The New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, brings you happiness and pleasure during the coming two weeks, and there's a fantastic excuse to break open a bottle and celebrate in style! If you get involved in a new love affair this month it will have a big impact on you, and may even turn out to be one of the most important relationships you'll ever have. Lucky Number 891 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, will have a revivifying effect on your home and family set-up during the coming two weeks, which is very good news if things have been at sixes and sevens recently. Find out what's been going on and do something about it. Expect encouraging news if you're thinking of moving house. Things may happen very quickly. Lucky Number 205 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, highlights communications during the next two weeks, encouraging you to take extra trouble about keeping in touch with other people. If you haven't heard from someone lately, this is a great opportunity to give them a ring or send them a letter. It's also an excellent time to upgrade your computer, television or mobile phone. Lucky Number 309 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, will have a big impact on your finances during the next two weeks, which should be good news. This doesn't mean, unfortunately, that you're guaranteed to receive some hefty cheques in the post but it does mean you're in a good position to increase your financial situation in some way. It's also great for making sensible investments that stand a good chance of working in your favor. Lucky Number 635 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Here's some good news. Today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, falls in your own sign, so the coming two weeks will be a great opportunity for you to make some fresh starts in your life and to turn over a new leaf. This could involve anything from going on a diet to starting a new relationship. And the New Moon will be even more auspicious for you if it's your birthday yesterday, today, or Monday. Lucky Number 779 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra During the next two weeks you'll want to spend a lot of time by yourself. But this doesn't have to be a miserable or lonely experience because today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, is promising you'll have many valuable insights in the process. It will also be a great time to contemplate the course that your life has taken over the past twelve months and to decide what you want to do next. Lucky Number 739 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, will highlight your future plans during the next two weeks, filling you with enthusiasm for them and making you eager to get going on them. It's the ideal time to start something new, so don't be surprised if you're inspired by a brand new project. A new friend might enter your life as well, in which case they'll have an important impact on you. Lucky Number 446 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, is sending you exciting messages about your career, because it's telling you to get new projects off the ground and to make great strides in your ambitions over the coming fortnight. So how are you going to do that? Maybe you should work hard towards a long-term ambition, or be prepared to take a risk and put yourself in the spotlight in some way. One thing's for sure - all your recent hard work will start to pay off. Lucky Number 544 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Today brings an exciting New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa. It will open the door to lots of opportunities for you in the next two weeks. You get the chance to do some travelling or to welcome visitors from overseas, or you could get involved in some sort of international project. The coming fortnight will be a great time for increasing your knowledge of the world, perhaps by signing up for a class or course. Lucky Number 226 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius All your intimate relationships are highlighted by today's New Moon, a partial Solar Eclipse visible only in Southern Africa, and you'll feel its effects for the next two weeks. This is an excellent opportunity to breathe fresh life into a close partnership that's become bogged down in routine recently, or which you both take too much for granted. If you're a solo Aquarian, someone new might enter your life any time soon. Lucky Number 497 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio