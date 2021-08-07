Horoscopes for Saturday, August 7, 2021

Aries Mercury the Messenger moves into detail-oriented Virgo, your solar sixth house, travelling there over the next three weeks. It's an excellent time to formulate plans for work -- and creative discussion is the best way to advance them. Brainstorming with co-workers will be highly valuable, but you may need to learn a new skill. Versatility is the key. If you have health issues, talk them over with an expert. Lucky Number 166 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Mercury the Messenger moves into charming Virgo, your solar fifth house today, putting emphasis on your creative nature and your schemes and dreams. Be inventive, step outside the square and let go of the preconceptions that have been holding you back for some time. Let your imagination run wild and trust yourself to take a risk. Romance is in the frame for eligible Bulls. Conversations with children will be important. Lucky Number 266 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Mercury the Messenger moves into your solar fourth house, travelling there over the next three weeks. You may be involved in discussion or receive news about your home; there are changes afoot regarding either your physical property or the people who inhabit it. You'll need to discuss all the options before the right one becomes clear. Old matters may be rehashed.... Lucky Number 235 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Mercury the Messenger moves into your solar third house, sojourning there over the next three weeks. Your brain will be full of schemes. Sift through them and pick the ones that hold up over time. Dreams and intuition play an important part in decision-making. Creative Crabs opt for a different kind of expression. The ideas of others stimulate your thinking process. Lucky Number 801 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Mercury the Messenger moves into Virgo and your solar second house now, so expect important discussions about money, either with associates, relatives or those who work with finance. There may not be anything big happening immediately, just simple talk that keeps your money on track. Try to set some goals during this time. Have a dream you want to save for. Lucky Number 770 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo As Mercury the Messenger moves into your sign, travelling there over the next three weeks. You'll have the gift of the gab. Make sure you do some listening as well as talking... You are entering a creative or productive period now; you're full of ideas but you need to give some of them the flick and follow others through. In all the talk, secrets come to light. Lucky Number 627 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Whatever's happening in your life, make sure you stay grounded through simple, practical activity. Count the pennies, keep to the basics and don't worry too much about what you can't see, touch or taste. There are new ideas and schemes all around, but you don't want to get swept away by possibilities. Make change as and when you can. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Mercury the Messenger moves into Virgo, your solar eleventh house, making waves there over the next three weeks. Talk over your plans with friends. It's time to exchange ideas and really listen to the contributions that others have to make. A little scheming and dreaming of your own could set you on a new course or shift your thinking about what's important. Others will be there for you. Lucky Number 573 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Mercury the Messenger is now moving through Virgo, your midheaven, travelling there over the next three weeks. Discussions with authorities or superiors are on the cards. Versatility is a key point with regard to professional advancement. Creative schemes or ideas will be of benefit in your working life, so be at your flexible best in any process of discussion. Dream, but stay focused. Lucky Number 292 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn It's time for vision and fabulous schemes. Get out and about, stretch your legs and take in the fresh air to get the best from your mind. Think big. Discuss important possibilities with overseas connections. There may be conversations about your beliefs, with Mercury the Messenger in Virgo, your solar ninth house over the next three weeks. Lucky Number 744 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Mercury the Messenger moves through your solar eighth house, travelling there over the next three weeks, so there'll be lots to think about, especially where your inner self is concerned. Put effort into solving the mystery of you. Dreams will be revealing, so write them down upon waking. Discussions or plans related to your joint financial situation is on the cards. Watch the credit card or overdraft..... Lucky Number 530 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries