Horoscopes for Friday, July 9, 2021

Aries Do you know how popular you are? No? Then wait and see what happens today and then answer the question again. By then, you might be delighted to realize that you're very high up on a lot of people's list of their favourite people. Or perhaps you're only really interested in what you-know-who thinks of you, in which case they'll leave you in no doubt. You lucky thing! Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Once again, you're feeling very domesticated and will enjoy staying close to home. You'll really enjoy your creature comforts but you'll get a lot more out of them if you can share them with others. It's a great day for doing some entertaining because you're very charming and chatty right now, so you'll quickly put everyone at their ease. Lucky Number 615 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You're the soul of diplomacy and tact today, so make the most of it while it lasts. Right now, you've got the enviable knack of being able to say the right thing at the right time, and also of coaxing people out of their bad moods. It's the ideal day for taking part in a discussion because you'll be able to convey your thoughts with grace and charm, encouraging everyone else to do the same. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer You have tremendous charm today, so make the most of it. You're also able to put your feelings into words, which is very handy if you've got something important to say. There will be no danger of you being tongue-tied or lost for words, so grab this heaven-sent chance to speak from the heart. If you're doing any buying or selling today you'll be a very clever negotiator. Lucky Number 236 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo If you were charming yesterday you're even more so today. In fact, you can barely put a foot wrong at the moment, because you're saying and doing exactly the right things. It's an especially good day for talking and thinking about your feelings, provided that you don't completely hog the conversation so no one else can get a word in edgeways. That would not be very charming behavior! Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Someone is exerting an almost fatal attraction over you today, making it hard for you to resist them even if you wanted to, which seems unlikely. They've got so much charm that they should carry a government health warning. But you're also being pretty charming, especially if you feel confident enough to talk about your innermost feelings. Lucky Number 214 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You have a way with words as you're able to put a lot of thought and emotion into what you say. This is ideal if you've got to choose your words carefully or you're raising a potentially sensitive subject. It's a lovely day for being with a kindred spirit because you'll enjoy speaking from the heart to them about the things that really matter to you. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio You're full of diplomacy today, which will come in handy if you spoke out of turn yesterday or you got yourself all worked up about something silly. It's brilliant if you're involved in some important or official negotiations at the moment because you'll manage to say the right thing at the right time. It's also delightfully easy to get on well with parents and other older relatives now. Lucky Number 094 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Whatever you're doing today, try to find the time to talk about some of the things that mean a lot to you. Don't be surprised if the conversation flows in the direction of spirituality, religion or philosophy, or any other topic that involves your beliefs and ethics. Resist the temptation to make glib comments and instead be prepared to speak from your heart. Lucky Number 380 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn You have immense charm and tact today, so put it to good use. It's really good if you've got to talk to someone about a rather sensitive topic because you'll manage to find the right words and therefore won't have to worry about putting your foot in it. You'll also find it easier than usual to voice your feelings and talk about your deepest emotions. Lucky Number 123 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You have a marvellous ability to say the right thing at the right time, so don't let it go to waste. What's more, this diplomatic knack won't come across as being cheesy or artificial, either, so it's great for getting people on your side or giving an excellent first impression. Just what you need if you're going out on a date with someone you don't know very well. Lucky Number 498 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer