Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Communications get a boost during the coming fortnight, thanks to today's New Moon. You might be able to make a fresh start with someone if you've fallen out with them recently, or you could embark on a phase in which you're much more chatty than usual. If you've been thinking about buying a new phone or computer, now's the time to do it.

Lucky Number

374

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today's New Moon concentrates on everything that you value in life, and also shines a spotlight on your finances during the coming fortnight. This is a marvellous time for spending your money wisely, perhaps on something that will grow in value over the years or will give you a tremendous amount of pleasure. Get some expert advice first, if needs be.

Lucky Number

752

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Put a big red ring around today's date in your diary, because it signals the start of your personal new year. You have the New Moon to thank for this, because it's giving you the opportunity to embark on a new chapter in your life. So be enterprising and enthusiastic, and use the coming fortnight to launch new plans and push ahead with your personal dreams.

Lucky Number

803

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today's New Moon will be encouraging you to face up to some of your fears during the next couple of weeks. This is just what you need if you've been trying to sweep unpleasant thoughts under the carpet or pretend that something difficult isn't really happening. Once you can admit your fears to yourself you'll find the courage and energy to do something constructive about them.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today's New Moon will have a delightful effect on your friendships during the next two weeks. It might mean that someone new enters your life, thereby increasing your social circle. Or an old buddy might make a reappearance, which will be something to celebrate. It will also be a very good time to turn a dream into reality at long last. Another cause for a celebration!

Lucky Number

777

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

There's a New Moon today and it will affect your career, long-term plans and your reputation over the coming fortnight. If you're fed up with your current job because it doesn't offer any decent prospects, this is your chance to start looking around for something more satisfying and interesting. You might even decide to change tack and do something quite different from your present form of employment.

Lucky Number

460

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Make the most of today's New Moon because it will bring you lots of exciting opportunities during the next two weeks. These could be connected with travel, international affairs, education, spirituality or something with ethical overtones. Don't overlook any of the chances that come along now because you never know how they'll turn out unless you're prepared to give them a try.

Lucky Number

981

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

There's a New Moon today and it will affect your joint resources, such as the money you share with your partner, and also your private life over the next two weeks. New Moons are always periods of new beginnings, so you could be about to embark on a fresh phase in an intimate relationship, or perhaps you'll soon find a new partner altogether!

Lucky Number

605

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A New Moon is always a symbol of hope, and today's is telling you that a relationship will soon start to improve. You've reached a turning point and things can only get better between you. You might even embark on a new partnership during the coming two weeks, in which case it will be very significant for you.

Lucky Number

635

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today's New Moon is telling you to brighten up your daily routine so it's more interesting and inspiring for you. So think about how you can do this, especially if you know that these improvements are long overdue. The coming fortnight will also be a great opportunity to make changes to your job, such as looking for a new one or altering your working environment.

Lucky Number

164

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This month's New Moon will affect your work, health and daily routine, so start to plan productive changes and improvements to these areas of your life. Maybe it's time to eat more healthily or to take more exercise so your clothes will feel more comfortable and look better on you. You may also decide it's time to look for a more satisfying job during the next two weeks.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There's a New Moon today and it will affect your family and domestic life during the coming two weeks. It's time to turn over a new leaf in this area of your existence, perhaps by reaching a fresh understanding with a relative who can sometimes be rather difficult, or by acknowledging that an episode in your life belongs to the past and it's time to look to the future instead.

Lucky Number

280

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
