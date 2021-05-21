Horoscopes for Friday, May 21, 2021

Aries You are likely to get involved in a spirited discussion, in which you explain your beliefs and values to other people. Not only will this help you to clarify what you think, it will also give others a useful insight into what really matters to you. On a more mundane note, this is a good day to return something faulty to a shop because you'll be able to put your case well. Lucky Number 352 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus If a friend has been bugging you recently, you are likely to have a few sharp words with them today. However, least said soonest mended, so don't labour the point or turn them against you. Besides, you have better things to do with your time now, such as take part in a big gathering of likeminded people or have a long chat with one special person. Lucky Number 566 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini You've been rather retiring and unassuming at times during the past few weeks but, as the Sun moves into your sign, you start to emerge from your shell today. There'll be no stopping you between now and mid June, especially if you're hoping to blaze a trail or act on your own initiative. This will also be a great time to bolster your self-confidence with activities that make you feel good. Lucky Number 472 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Your mind is working well today so give it plenty of exercise. You could get involved in an intellectual discussion that forces you to think things through for yourself, or you might have to do some serious thinking about a forthcoming travel plan. If you're often wary of saying what you think you'll feel much braver about speaking up today, which is good news if you want to fight your corner or express your point of view. Lucky Number 523 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo During the next four weeks you'll benefit from spending time on your plans and dreams for the future. Instead of always thinking of these as things that might happen one day if you're lucky, alter your attitude and start thinking of them as things that will definitely happen. And maybe you could start the ball rolling by turning a modest wish into reality? Lucky Number 330 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Concentrate on your long-term ambitions and goals during the next four weeks, especially if these will advance your career or enhance your reputation. This is your chance to be in the limelight and get yourself noticed, so don't be modest about showing off your talents and abilities. Your self-confidence will also get a boost, which could come in handy. Lucky Number 635 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You'll have a real thirst for adventure during the next four weeks, and the burning question is how you're going to satisfy it. Maybe you fancy taking off on a journey, whether it's through a holiday, a day break or a long weekend. Or perhaps you have to stay put but you're going to send your brain on its travels instead by increasing your knowledge. Opportunities will never be far away, either, so try to grab them whenever you spot them. Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You're in a very spirited frame of mind today, making it easy for you to captivate people and make the conversation sparkle. This is just what you want if you're hoping to dazzle a certain someone or you want to impress a whole crowd of people. If you get drawn into a discussion or negotiation you'll have no problems in sticking up for yourself. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius The astrological emphasis starts to switch to your relationships today, making the next four weeks the perfect opportunity to concentrate on partnerships and other associations. It's a great chance to take part in some teamwork, even if this isn't your usual style. It's also a marvellous time to make an emotional commitment to someone, such as moving in with them. Lucky Number 375 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You're quick off the mark today, not only physically but mentally too. There are no flies on you, Capricorn, and anyone who tries to get the better of you in a discussion will soon have to retire to lick their wounds. It's not that you'll be rude or aggressive, simply that right now you can run rings around other people and you have a clever answer to virtually anything. Lucky Number 281 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Your love life will blossom during the next four weeks, whether that means falling in love with someone new, enjoying a happy phase in an existing relationship or simply enjoying the company of some of your favourite people. There could be good news about a child or a forthcoming celebration, too, which will lift your spirits. Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo