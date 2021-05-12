Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Aries Feelings run high as Mars strides into your third house, especially when you're with people you know almost as well as you know yourself. In fact, that's the problem, because the better you know someone today the more likely they are to get straight up your nose. Money, possessiveness and social events are all triggers for arguments now, so try to keep your cool when discussing them. Lucky Number 691 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Relations with loved ones are somewhat dodgy today, so take care. You seem to be getting on one another's nerves, which will lead to some bad-tempered and scratchy exchanges, especially where money is concerned. If one of you is fuming about something that belongs in the past but which still feels as though it's only just happened, talk it through with someone who understands, so you can try to put it behind you. Concentrate on improving the financial situation in weeks ahead. Lucky Number 669 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You've been struggling to motivate yourself lately, but all that changes today as your energy levels start to rise and you feel more like your old self. This happy state will continue until late June, and by then you should have achieved all sorts of exciting things. Don't be surprised if you feel more impatient than usual, because you won't want to feel you're wasting time. Lucky Number 434 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Don't be surprised if it's difficult to get motivated during the next six weeks. With Mars the Mauler in your twelfth house, the spirit might be willing but the flesh weak, or you may feel a bewildering lack of confidence during this phase. Alternatively, you might be working away behind the scenes without revealing your game plan to anyone. Either way, it will be hard to push yourself between now and late June. Lucky Number 785 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo You're in rather a scratchy mood today, but then so is everyone else. There seems to be a lot of tension, especially if a certain person is busy throwing their weight around or being somewhat grand. If you're the one who's behaving like this, it would be wise to tone it down to avoid creating further bad feeling. Blame it on Mars! Lucky Number 527 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Your ambitions and goals will get a massive boost during the next few weeks, as you channel more energy into them than you have in a long while. Chances like these to get ahead don't come along very often, so you shouldn't waste any opportunity to put your name on the map. Nevertheless, you should avoid being ruthless or self-serving because such tactics will eventually trip you up. Lucky Number 102 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Your sense of adventure will be stronger than usual during the next six weeks, and it might even inspire you to jet off to another country or do something that you would never normally contemplate. It will be exciting and invigorating to bring out this daredevil side of your character. Who knows, you might even get quite a taste for it. Lucky Number 140 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Mars is moving into Gemini today, so battles for power are raging around you. Maybe someone wants to make you sit up and take notice, or wants to impose authority on you. If you've recently been annoyed by someone older or more important than you, all your irritation may come to a head now, prompting a showdown. It may be necessary, but try not to make it unduly unpleasant or bitter. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Relationships will be something of a mixed blessing during the next few weeks, so be prepared for some ups and downs. You'll want to put a lot of energy into your relationships but will get annoyed and impatient if you suspect that other people don't share your eagerness and commitment. However, bullying or shouting at them won't get you what you want, so forget about trying that tack. Instead, you may have to accept that your needs don't always coincide with those of the special people in your life. Lucky Number 828 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn Mars moves into snarky Gemini today, but don't let that put you off or make you imagine that the day will be a complete disaster. It can easily be salvaged if you remember one or two important points, such as not insisting that you get your own way whenever you want it and not trying to control the behavior of others, especially at work. If a row breaks out, use it as an opportunity to clear the air but not as a chance to stick the knife in or rake up lots of bad feeling. Lucky Number 217 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Life is rather dicey today because everyone seems to be spoiling for a fight. You're feeling irritable and so are the other people around you. But why? Maybe one of you has set everyone else off, or there are bad feelings about unfortunate episodes from the past. Lose your temper with the person who deserves it but don't take out your bad mood on whoever happens to be around. Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius