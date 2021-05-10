Horoscopes for Monday, May 10, 2021

Aries If you're looking for love, you could find it on your own doorstep. Yes, during the rest of the month you'll enjoy mixing with neighbors and other people who live in your vicinity, and one of them could really set your pulses racing. Even if you're already spoken for, you'll have fun getting involved in local activities now. Lucky Number 086 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Between now and early June you'll feel the need to devote plenty of time and energy to the pastimes and people you value most. This might mean making a point of mixing with friends more than usual, or you could decide that you're going to rearrange your daily routine so you can have more time for a favourite activity or hobby. It will also be a great opportunity to invest some money, whether you put it into savings or you spend it on something valuable. Lucky Number 938 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You're such a sociable and gregarious soul, Gemini, that you're always popular, but you'll be in even more demand than usual during the next few weeks. This is the perfect opportunity to give yourself a makeover so you can look your best while everyone is fighting for the privilege of spending time with you. A change of image may even win someone's heart. Lucky Number 988 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Romance is in the air for the rest of May, putting you in a rather dreamy and sentimental mood. You might only have eyes for you-know-who, or you could become caught up in a secret flirtation that seems harmless at first but quickly develops into something rather more serious. You'll be very idealistic, too, making it hard for you to deal with harsh reality. Lucky Number 732 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Leo It's time to start putting emphasis on your friendships, Leo. If you've lost touch with someone lately, this is your chance to pick up the threads again. Give them a call or send them a card to let them know you're thinking about them. If your social life has dwindled dramatically, how about reviving it by joining a society or organization that caters for one of your interests? You could meet some kindred spirits as a result. Lucky Number 861 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo During the next few weeks you'll enjoy spending time with people who are either much younger or much older than you, and you won't notice the generation gap at all. It will also be a great opportunity for getting to know someone you admire or who's in a position of power. You don't want to suck up to them, of course, but it won't hurt to be friendly and polite. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra During the next few weeks you'll get a tremendous kick out of exploring the world around you. That might involve getting on a train or plane and visiting somewhere new, or staying at home and falling in love with an idea or form of knowledge. You could even lose your heart to someone who comes from another country or a different way of life. Lucky Number 660 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Close relationships start to flourish from today, and this happy phase continues until early June. It's a great time to establish a greater sense of intimacy, whether you've only just met or you've known the object of your interest for years. The trick is to let your emotional guard down and be prepared to take a few risks. You could be pleasantly surprised by the results. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius In stark contrast to yesterday, today you embark on a three-week phase in which you want to create as much harmony and relaxation with other people as you can. This is a time for forgetting your differences and celebrating what brings you together. Bury the hatchet and turn the other cheek. This will definitely work to your advantage but at times it may be tougher to put into practice than you think. Lucky Number 638 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Between now and early June you'll enjoy taking care of your body. That might involve arranging some complementary therapies, such as an aromatherapy massage or some reflexology. Food and drink will be even more important than usual, which should ring warning bells if you're supposed to be monitoring your calorific intake. Edible temptations will be even more enticing than usual. Lucky Number 365 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius You feel even more energized and upbeat today. This life-enhancing state will continue until early June. It will be a great opportunity to spend time with some of your favourite people, especially if you haven't seen them in a while. If it's a long time until your next holiday you'll feel better for having something nice to look forward to, so consider arranging a weekend away or inviting someone to visit you. Lucky Number 478 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries