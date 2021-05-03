Horoscopes for Monday, May 3, 2021

Aries Friends are great company and they spark off some imaginative ideas. However, choose your company carefully, avoiding anyone who's very loud, boisterous or plain hard work. Opt for people who are gentle, sympathetic and easy-going. Prepare for a a strange coincidence with one of them. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Are you ready to give someone your moral and emotional support? You may be embarrassed about offering it, perhaps because it feels like an intrusion, but it will probably be very welcome all the same. Start gently and see how your initial overtures are received before taking things any further. A chat with a neighbor or close relative will also go well now. Lucky Number 974 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You're able to see all sides of an argument today, which is very good news. It means you're being considerate and rational, and also that you won't insist that everyone sees things your way or not at all. Compromise is the name of the game right now, so be prepared to meet someone halfway if necessary and to accept that no one has all the answers. Not even you! Lucky Number 542 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer A friend has some wise words for you today, so listen carefully. It's not that they're trying to interfere in your life, or that they think you're on a collision course with disaster. They simply think they might be able to help you in some way, especially by lending you their moral support or giving you some carefully thought out advice. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Someone is a great support to you today, especially if you need emotional comfort or moral strength. They'll manage to do all this in an unobtrusive way so you don't ever feel you're being patronized or given a helping hand. If you're involved in some sort of charity work you'll take great satisfaction from doing your best now, or simply from donating some money to a worthy cause. Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo You're in a compassionate and understanding frame of mind today, making it easy for you to tune into the thoughts and feelings of the people around you. There may not even be any need for words when you're with a certain someone because there's such a strong telepathic current flowing between you. Use this gift to know what to say and when to say it, and when it would be best not to mention something. Lucky Number 699 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You've got the best of both worlds because not only are you in a calm state emotionally but you're also able to think seriously about important matters. This means you'll be a dab hand at sorting out anything connected with bureaucracy, such as having to talk to your tax office or get in touch with your bank. You'll also manage to cultivate a warm rapport with a boss, superior or older relative. Lucky Number 582 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio You're full of consideration today, and you may actually be rather worried about someone. It's a super day for giving moral support, so they know you're on side, especially if something rather daring or unusual is on the agenda. It's also an excellent day for building bridges between you and anyone you've fallen out with lately. Lucky Number 647 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is a delightful day because it's so easy to get on well with other people. If you're at work, make a point of being chatty and friendly to colleagues and customers so things flow between you as well as possible. If you work from home this is a good day for getting yourself better organized, perhaps by rearranging your working environment or having a good tidy-up. Lucky Number 421 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Things start to calm down again today, which is just as well after the irritations of the past few days. It's a wonderful opportunity to set the record straight with someone you've fallen out with recently, so long as you're sincere about apologizing and putting matters to rights. You may also be asked to give someone your moral support so they know you care about them and have their best interests at heart. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You have quite a way with words now, so put them to good use. Being tactful and diplomatic is best, so choose your words carefully when talking to a certain person. There's little danger of you dropping any clangers today, provided you think before you speak. Your intuition will guide you about what shouldn't be mentioned. Lucky Number 280 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces