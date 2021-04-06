Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Aries Do your best to be kind and considerate today. You're eager to give people the benefit of the doubt when necessary and may overlook things that you'd usually get agitated about. You might give some money to someone collecting for charity, offer to do someone a good turn or simply ponder how you can do your bit to make the world a better place. Lucky Number 359 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You're interested in charitable, voluntary and humanitarian activities today, especially when you're considering how you can contribute to them. You might decide to donate some money to a favourite charity, or you could be asked to give more practical help by carrying out some good works yourself. Your current kindness and compassion won't go unnoticed. Lucky Number 362 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You're in a dreamy, idealistic frame of mind, making you keen to escape any form of harsh reality. You don't feel able to face anyone who's very harsh or combative because you aren't sure how to deal with them. Equally, you'd rather postpone any difficult or unpleasant tasks until you feel better able to cope, but don't put them off indefinitely. Lucky Number 446 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer This is another day when you're prepared to let bygones be bygones and not hold grudges. This is very commendable, but make sure you really mean it otherwise you'll be kidding yourself. Someone influential or high-powered could tuck you under their wing or look out for you in some way today, making you feel very grateful. Lucky Number 851 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You want to know what makes other people tick today, preferably by taking a peep into their soul. This mans you might start a conversation with a spiritual or religious slant, so you can find out what someone believes in, or you could get them talking about their childhood if they come from a completely different background to yours. Lucky Number 381 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You're in a very forgiving and accepting mood today, making it great for getting on well with whoever happens to be around. You'll find it especially easy to hit it off with colleagues and customers, because you're ready to take them as you find them and you hope they'll do the same to you. If you've got some spare cash you'll enjoy treating yourself to something that will improve your health or general well-being. Lucky Number 736 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Libra It's another lovely day for being with people you care about. You want to make a fuss of them and you'll have a happy time dreaming up ways to make them feel loved and appreciated. If there have been problems between you and a certain person recently, this is a great chance to show that there are no hard feelings -- and to mean every word you say. Lucky Number 318 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio If you have a pet, this is a good day for making sure they've got everything they need and possibly for arranging a check-up at the vet's for them. Or maybe you're thinking of getting a pet if you don't already have one? Well, only take the plunge today if you've already decided to do so, otherwise you could be seduced by the sight of a furry little face in a pet shop and buy the creature on a whim. Lucky Number 425 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius It's easy to tune into other people today, almost as though there's no need for words. You might even find that there's a strong current of telepathy flowing between you and a certain person, so you know when they're thinking about you or you both start to say the same thing at the same time. You're also concerned about people who might need your help, such as a neighbor who isn't very well, and will do what you can to give them a hand. Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It's another day when you're very tuned in to other people, especially if you know them well. If necessary, do what you can to put them at their ease and appreciate their current concerns. Charity begins at home right now, so be prepared to leap into the fray if a relative needs some help. They may be too proud to ask, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't offer. Lucky Number 927 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius It's another day when you're in a loving and forgiving frame of mind. You want people to like you so you'll bend over backwards to be nice to them. If you're taking part in a discussion or negotiation you'll want to find some common ground with everyone else and will hesitate to say anything that sounds even remotely unpleasant. But don't be too much of a push-over. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius