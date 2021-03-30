Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Aries
You're full of the spirit of adventure today, so do something exciting or challenging. Why not try an activity for the first time, or push yourself into achieving something that you would normally never consider. If you're also thirsty for knowledge, why not try burying your nose in a book, enrolling in a course or surfing the net.
Lucky Number322
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You're at your most loving and affectionate today, and you'll enjoy proving it. This is the perfect day for giving a loved one a special treat and it doesn't have to cost a fortune, provided that it comes from the heart. You might also be able to resolve a long-standing problem with someone, simply by discussing it and listening to each other's point of view.
Lucky Number860
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
All your relationships go well today, thanks to your ability to hit it off with everyone you meet. You'll have a cheery smile and a kind word for everyone, whether you know them or they're a total stranger. Mind you, someone you meet for the first time now may not be a stranger for long because you're being so engaging and friendly.
Lucky Number770
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
This is a great day for getting on with your work because you're in a very practical and efficient frame of mind. Start with whatever is the greatest priority and then work your way down the list. If you're taking part in a meeting or interview it will be very easy to hit it off with the other people while giving them a good impression of your abilities.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
This is a delightful day because you're feeling really cheerful and gregarious. It's great for being with some of your favourite people, especially if you're doing something enjoyable together. There could also be news of a forthcoming long-distance journey, whether you're the one who'll be travelling or someone is coming to visit you.
Lucky Number247
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Today you'll enjoy being with people you know very well. You'll feel far safer with them than with strangers, and you'll also like the sense of familiarity and comfort you get from them. If you're thinking of investing money in your home, or you're even considering a change of residence, this is a good day to weigh up your options and discuss them with the people concerned.
Lucky Number856
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
It would be a shame to deprive others of your scintillating company today because you're in really good form. You're funny, graceful and polite, and you'll enjoy keeping everyone amused. Try to get together with others because you'll feel as though something's missing if you have to spend too much time on your own. If you haven't spoken to a near neighbor recently, give them a call to see how they are.
Lucky Number723
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The more time you can spend on activities that you enjoy today, the happier and more satisfied you'll be. If you're at work you'll take real pride in what you do and will want it to reflect well on you. There could be good news about a pay rise or perk, too, or you might hear about a new job that sounds as though it was designed for you.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
It's another day when you're all geared up to enjoy yourself and nothing less will do. You should try to fit in a social event at some point, partly because you're on scintillating form at the moment and it's a shame to deprive everyone of the pleasure of your company, and partly because you'll enjoy it so much. Visiting the cinema or theatre will go down well too.
Lucky Number368
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Home is where your heart is today, so try to stay in familiar surroundings whenever possible. You might even decide that you'd prefer to stay cozily at home than to go out as you originally intended. You'll also appreciate having some time to yourself, especially if this gives you the chance to think or mull over what's been happening to you recently.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
It would be a shame to spend too much time working your socks off today because you'll be much happier when you're having fun. It's the sort of day when you're really only interested in being sociable and gregarious, so try to fix up something nice if you didn't have anything planned. Meet someone for a quick drink, go out for a meal or get together with some kindred spirits.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Do something that makes you feel good about yourself today. This could be anything from doing a really good job at work to helping an elderly person deal with their problems. If you've been trying to sort out a bureaucratic tangle but haven't got very far, give it another try today because you could have better luck.
