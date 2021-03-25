Horoscopes for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Aries Your thoughts center around yourself from today, putting you in a very self-absorbed state of mind over the next few weeks. This is entirely as it should be right now, because you've got a lot to think about, but you must try to avoid becoming so wrapped up in your own affairs that you've got no time or interest for anyone else. Such an attitude won't win you any friends. Lucky Number 326 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus You're in a confidential frame of mind during the rest of the month, making you a magnet for other people's secrets. So don't be surprised if someone wants to cry on your shoulder and then swears you to secrecy about what they said. If you want to confide in a friend, choose one that you can trust not to repeat everything to the very next person they see. Lucky Number 560 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Have a think about your hopes and dreams for the future during the rest of the month. Is there something you've always wanted to do but have always thought was out of your reach? Well, maybe you could start working towards it, because you certainly won't achieve it if you don't do anything about it. It might help if you write down a list of what you want to do. Lucky Number 208 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Start thinking about your career and long-term plans from today. How can you achieve some of your ambitions, or do you need to scrap them and start again with something more exciting? Try to get things underway by the 20th. If you've been toying with the idea of changing jobs and doing something totally different, this is a great opportunity to look into retraining schemes. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Give your brain some exercise during the coming four weeks, especially if that means getting involved in intellectual or educational topics. If you've always wanted to learn more about a particular subject this is a great opportunity to start, whether you do it under your own steam or in a classroom. How about signing up for a distance-learning course or an evening class? It could broaden your social life as well as your brain. Lucky Number 908 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo The next few weeks are the ideal time to think seriously about the finances you share with others, such as your partner or family. Is everything running smoothly or do you need to alter the existing arrangements in some way? This is a great time to carry out some research on money matters, such as looking into the best mortgage offers or finding a better place to put your savings. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra If you're a typical Libran, you understand the need to communicate properly with the people around you, because if you can't talk things through, your relationship doesn't stand much chance of success. Go out of your way to talk to the people in your life during the next four weeks, but make sure you do your fair share of listening too. Lucky Number 181 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Your brain is going to be kept very busy during the next four weeks, so be prepared to do a lot of thinking. You'll enjoy tackling fiddly problems, whether they're connected with your job or your spare time, and you might also take your work home with you sometimes. The trick is not to get so immersed in all this that you end up feeling mentally exhausted and unable to think straight. Lucky Number 492 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Think about how to enjoy yourself during the next four weeks. If fun has had to take a low position in your list of priorities lately, it's about time you reversed that trend and started to think how you can do so. It will help to spend time with some of your favourite people, and also to get involved in playful activities. Children will help to take you out of yourself, too. Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn From today, your thoughts turn to family matters and the past, and they will stay on these themes for the next four weeks. It's a great opportunity to get in touch with members of the family you haven't seen in a while, and you could even be inspired to arrange a big get-together. If you're interested in history you might want to look into your family tree, or perhaps it's time you sorted out that pile of old photos and got them into some sort of order. Lucky Number 635 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Life will be very busy during the next few weeks, so prepare for a hectic time. You'll be heavily involved in neighborhood issues and local activities, and may also spend more time than usual with close members of the family. This will also be an excellent chance to boost your communications, whether that means updating your phone, doing lots of visiting or taking the trouble to talk to a certain person. Lucky Number 441 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio