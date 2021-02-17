Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Social situations can be ego-massaging experiences, as Divine Venus joins Mercury and the Sun in your eleventh house. Even better, opportunities may lead to wider recognition of your integrity, talent, and efforts. This potential is not a sure bet, mind you. Create your own opportunity. Climb into the driver's seat when it comes to cooperation and support from a partner, or allies. A chance encounter may lead to a position of leadership, enhancement of your social status, or other personal success.

Lucky Number

592

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

If you want to do yourself a favor you should cultivate influential people in weeks to come, as Venus joins Mercury and the Sun in Aquarius, your mid-heaven. That doesn't mean buttering them up in a shameless fashion, but it does involve being charming and friendly. For instance, you might make an effort to view your boss as a human being rather than a pain in the neck, even though this may involve quite a stretch of the imagination!

Lucky Number

574

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Love and travel go together this month, so you know what to do if you're currently searching for Mr or Ms Right! If you're about to go on holiday you could lose your heart, either to someone you meet while you're away or to the destination itself. Travel of the mind could have the same emotional impact, perhaps when you fall for a fellow student or you become besotted with the subject you're studying.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Clashes about love and money are in the air, so tread carefully. If you're out shopping with someone, one of you will be full of advice about what the other one should and shouldn't buy. This could lead to raised voices and hurt feelings, so keep your opinions to yourself unless you're asked. Even then, a little tact would be a good idea. Pleasures are bound to be more deeply felt. This is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed.

Lucky Number

640

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your relationships start to improve from today and this happy state will continue until next month. Venus helps create harmony and happiness with partners and solutions with opponents. Go out of your way to put others at their ease and make them feel appreciated. It will also be important to spend time with other people because you'll feel at a loss if you're on your own too much.

Lucky Number

524

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Concentrate on your working relationships this month because they'll be very rewarding. You might want to make a special fuss of one of your colleagues, perhaps because they've had a bad time recently or simply because you adore them. Or it would be a good idea to make an effort to get on better with that so-and-so whose special task in life seems to be getting up your nose. Sounds impossible? Give it a try and see what happens.

Lucky Number

258

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Life has a lot to offer during the next few weeks, thanks to an emphasis on your love life and on your creative abilities. This is the perfect time to concentrate on the people and activities that you really enjoy, especially if they put you in the limelight in some way. For instance, if you've been wondering about throwing a party to celebrate something, fit it in before March 12th so you can get the maximum amount of enjoyment from it.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Explain your position, but let others have a right to their own opinions. Discord may cause strain, but it is unlikely to see major upsets. A threat to your integrity or ego dissipates quickly. Agree to disagree. Avoid exaggerating your own importance. Let others approach you. Keep your responses modest. If they insult or object to your presence or status, your most effective strategy is not to respond in kind.

Lucky Number

816

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Enjoy your social life during the next few weeks because it will give you plenty to smile about. It's a great opportunity to spend more time with neighbors and close relatives, especially if you haven't seen much of them lately or there have been problems between you. You'll also enjoy getting involved in local activities which help to put you in greater touch with your immediate surroundings.

Lucky Number

277

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There's a noticeable gap between your expectations and your finances today, which is so annoying! You'd like to do something but you can't afford it, and it's no good pretending that you can because you'll regret your extravagance. Can you scale down your plans or does it have to be all or nothing? Try not to take out your frustration on the people around you.

Lucky Number

564

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Venus swings into Aquarius today, so it's time you enjoyed some serious pampering. Think about a whole new image for the new year if you can afford it, or perhaps a makeover or new hair style. This is certainly the perfect excuse to spice up your wardrobe or alter your hairstyle, because by doing so you'll look better and boost your self-esteem in the process. Such changes don't have to cost the earth although you'll be sorely tempted to splash out in all directions.

Lucky Number

963

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There's a lot of romance in the air during the next four weeks, which will doubtless appeal to a softie like you. You might get involved in a secret or very private relationship, whether it's platonic or sexual, in which a lot of the pleasure comes from the fact that no one else knows about it. But take care if you do start a hush-hush love affair because it could easily lead to heartache and disappointment.

Lucky Number

485

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra
