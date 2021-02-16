Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Aries Between now and early March there will be times when you want to be left alone with your thoughts and you won't welcome any interruptions. This is a marvellous opportunity to reflect on your life or to read some inspirational books. You may also want to confide some of your secrets to other people, in which case you should choose your confidants carefully. Avoid anyone who might betray your trust. Lucky Number 171 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus If you were living in a world of your own yesterday, you have to face the music about it today. Someone could come down on you like a ton of bricks, or they might give you a major ticking off. Even if this doesn't happen, there is still a lot of tension between you and someone who thinks they're in charge of you. They want to call the shots and you don't like it. Lucky Number 883 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You've enjoyed expanding your mental horizons recently, so why stop now? From today, you're being encouraged to think about ways to increase your job potential and achieve some of your goals. How about retraining for a new career or adding to your existing qualifications? Don't be shy about seeking expert advice if you think it's necessary. Lucky Number 822 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer The next three weeks are the ideal opportunity for you to stretch your brain and give it a good work-out. You can do this in many different ways, but whatever you try you'll notice that you're far more inquisitive than usual and will want to find out facts for yourself. This might mean surfing the web to track down some information, getting lost in a fascinating book that expands your knowledge, or learning something new and compelling. Lucky Number 555 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo The past few days have been delightfully easy-going and harmonious, so it's a bit of a shock when tempers flare today. It seems that someone is being far too bossy for another one's liking, with predictably combustible results. If you need to clear the air with someone, do it now but don't let things get out of hand so you end up saying things you'll regret when you've calmed down again. Lucky Number 960 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo You can love someone to bits, but if you can't communicate with them your relationship will always be an uphill struggle. Well, the next couple of weeks are the ideal opportunity for you to work hard at improving your communications with some of the people in your life. For instance, if you and your other half never seem to find time for a proper discussion, work out how you can change that and start talking to each other again. Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Life has been enjoyable and easy-going for the past few days, so maybe it's hardly surprising that you hit a few snags today. It seems that a loved one is trying to boss you about or act as though they own you, or there could be a clash about a forthcoming social event. Tempers are frayed and feelings are running high, but try not to say or do anything that you'll regret when you've simmered down. Lucky Number 840 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Keep your head down because it's one of those days when it's likely to get bitten off by anyone who's in a bad mood. Unfortunately, you're feeling equally grumpy and ratty, so you might take out your irascibility on others, and it will continue like this in a vicious circle unless you do something to stop it. So, restrict your anger to those who deserve it, and even then try to get your feelings out into the open without turning the entire episode into a two-part soap opera. Lucky Number 849 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Your thoughts turn to the past today, and you'll continue to be in a nostalgic frame of mind until early March. This is exactly the spur you need to leaf through old love letters, reread your diaries or finally organize those holiday photos into some sort of order. You'll also enjoy talking about the past with the people who shared it with you. If no one is really interested, maybe you should write down your reminiscences instead. Lucky Number 416 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You embark on a very chatty phase from today, and you'll really enjoy hearing the sound of your own voice during the next three weeks. That's exactly the way it should be right now, but do make sure you don't hog the conversation all the time because that will end up making you rather unpopular. Even if you have something important to say, other people may feel exactly the same and they'll resent it if they can't get a word in edgeways. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius From today you need to start thinking seriously about the things that mean the most to you. Do you spend enough time on them or do they have to take a back seat to more urgent matters, even though you don't care about these nearly as much? Well, if you're feeling short-changed it's time to redress the balance in some way, even if it means getting up half an hour earlier each morning in order to fit in some time for yourself. Lucky Number 797 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo