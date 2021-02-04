Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Thursday, February 4, 2021
Aries
Give yourself a treat at some point today Rams, and lose yourself in a good book. You're in the right mood to read something thought-provoking and interesting, or you might prefer to listen to a tape that sets you thinking. If you're going shopping you'll be drawn to items with a New Age, religious or spiritual slant.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
It's surprisingly easy to get on well with people of influence and authority, especially if you want to talk money with them. So if you're chasing up a company about the payment they were supposed to have made to you, you should get on the phone or write a letter today, while things are going your way. There could also be interesting news about a forthcoming pay rise.
Lucky Number983
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
You're still very sensitive, and today it helps you to get along well with the people around you. You may find that you know what someone is going to say before they open their mouth, or that you have a complete understanding of what they're talking about because you've experienced the same thing yourself.
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
This is a super day for rolling up your sleeves, whether literally or metaphorically, and getting on with some of those boring but necessary tasks that are waiting for you. They could be anything from checking your bank statement to paying some bills or doing some filing. If you're at work, you'll appreciate a colleague's help and support.
Lucky Number277
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
What a wonderful day! You're feeling happy, easy-going and friendly, so don't be surprised if half the world beats a path to your door. How can they resist you when you're like this? This is a great opportunity to make contact with someone you'd like to see, perhaps to ask them out or simply to remind them that you're still alive. Mind you, if you have any romantic motives they'll get a helping hand right now.
Lucky Number614
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
If you tackle the tasks that await you, and get some of those odd jobs out of the way, today will be very satisfying and enjoyable. This may not sound like a recipe for happiness but you'll be delighted by the progress you make, especially if you get to grips with some of those chores that have been hanging fire for ages. You might even be inspired to carry on the good work tomorrow.
Lucky Number548
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Enjoy yourself today, because you're in a very happy mood and as a result things are going well. It's a super day for getting together with some of your favourite people, even if you don't do anything very special. If you have the time, you'll enjoy playing with some children or releasing your own inner child. It's also a great day for conjuring up a little romance with you-know-who.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
This is the perfect day for concentrating on domestic matters, especially if you're hoping to put things to rights after the past few days. You'll enjoy taking care of your home and family, and perhaps doing some special cooking or producing someone's favourite meal. If you're out shopping you'll be drawn to items that make you feel safe and which have a traditional look or feel.
Lucky Number837
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
This is a fabulous day for being as sociable as your time and energy will allow. You'll enjoy mixing with people from all ages and walks of life, because you'll be interested in finding out what makes them tick. Why not get chatting to the person standing next to you in the train or the supermarket queue, or ring up some of the people you haven't seen for a while. You might even be inspired to write a few letters.
Lucky Number293
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Devote as much time today as possible to your priorities and values because you'll get an enormous amount of satisfaction from them today. You'll also appreciate having some peace and quiet, away from the rat race, even if you have to snatch odd moments here and there. If you're out shopping you might see the perfect gift for you-know-who and decide to buy it as a surprise.
Lucky Number653
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
If it's the end of your working week you'll be in the mood to celebrate in some way. Maybe you could go out on the town with some friends, or meet up at someone's house for a meal? If that sounds a bit too energetic, you'll enjoy staying at home and getting immersed in one of your favourite hobbies. If you're involved in a group venture, such as an amateur dramatics society, you could be asked to take the lead in some way.
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
There's a lot you want to get done today and it's best if you can be left to your own devices. That way, you won't be interrupted by anyone who then disturbs your train of thought, and you'll also relish the chance to have some time to yourself. It's also a good day for thinking hard about a career strategy or your next move in a long-term goal.
