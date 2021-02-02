Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Aries Friends and partners have some great ideas for you today, so pin back your ears and listen. Let them have their say before you pitch in, especially if you're going to raise some objections to their suggestions. Wait until you've heard the whole story before reaching a decision, because you may suddenly decide that they're right and you'd be foolish to ignore what they're telling you. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus This is a super day for continuing your current plans to get ahead and make a name for yourself. Some great ideas are buzzing around inside your head right now, so don't let them go to waste. You'll excel when taking part in a discussion or business meeting, thanks to your ability to think things through and make some enlightened comments. Lucky Number 866 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You have some big ideas and you're really excited about them, but the question is whether they're feasible or more like pie in the sky. It's no good telling you to keep your feet on the ground because that won't appeal in the slightest. Instead, you can't help getting carried away by enthusiasm and by the power of your own vivid imagination. So dream on today and assess your ideas tomorrow when you're more level-headed. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer This is a great day for thinking of ways to make your home more comfortable and cosy. This won't be a chore for a home-loving Cancerian like you, but you may have problems stopping yourself spending too much money. It's one of those days when it's easy to get carried away by enthusiasm and to commit yourself to things that you can't afford, so be sensible even if that does feel like the most boring option imaginable. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Two heads are definitely better than one today, so don't be shy about sharing your ideas with some kindred spirits. It's great for working as part of a team because you'll enjoy bouncing your ideas off each other, but bear in mind that some of your thoughts may be too ambitious to ever see the light of day. If you're telling someone a story, stick to the facts and resist the temptation to embroider and exaggerate in order to give it greater impact. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo You're raring to go today, even when faced with lots of work. Actually, you'll take pride in getting as much done as possible, which is great provided that you don't get into a competition with yourself and end up cutting corners in order to finish things off quickly. Right now, it's far better to do things properly than to rush through them and have to do them again later on. So be methodical and take your time! Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Things are going really well for you at the moment and you get another taste of success today. You might hear some really great news that has you dancing around the kitchen, or have a wonderful time with someone who always makes you laugh. Stay positive and cheerful because that will rub off on everyone and it will also attract some good fortune in your direction. Lucky Number 433 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio This is the perfect day for thinking about ways to improve your domestic arrangements. Given half a chance, you'll come up with some great ideas, and you won't be afraid to set yourself a challenge at the same time. But be wary of over-committing yourself to anything in the heat of the moment, because reality could prove much tougher than you imagine. Lucky Number 546 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Someone is full of inventive ideas today, so listen carefully. Some of what they say may have more to do with wishful thinking than reality, and there could also be plenty of exaggeration that needs to be discounted, but even so there will be some gems that deserve your attention. If you're currently planning a long journey, check that all the arrangements are firmly in place. Lucky Number 574 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Put on your thinking cap, because you'll come up with some marvellous ideas about how to improve your reputation, boost your career or make some money. However, try your hardest to keep your feet on the ground and not get so carried away with enthusiasm that you overestimate your abilities or believe that you can't put a foot wrong. So exercise some moderation without completely restricting all your options. Lucky Number 421 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Feeling lucky? It's certainly the day for luck, perhaps by entering a competition or buying a raffle ticket. However, although it's good to feel confident you don't want to become cocky and too sure of yourself, because that will lead to disappointment when things fail to turn out in the way you would have liked. You should also avoid over-committing yourself or taking on more than you can handle. Lucky Number 438 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius