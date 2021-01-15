Horoscopes for Friday, January 15, 2021

Aries Your life will be much busier than usual on this day. The sun in your mid-heaven marks changes in profession or with a career connection. This leads to major developments that will see a complete turnaround. A familiar face will pass from the ranks, or you'll be done with with a particular line of responsibility. Higher-ups may pull the plug on a larger situation affecting your individual efforts. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus This day may mark some upset or change with study, overseas connections, or travel arrangements. In-laws or academics may be quarrelsome, and there may be hiccups in communication, but the delays or minor disruptions that will in the end bring unexpected benefit to any tension or confusion. Get out and about. Romantic delights in faraway places are in the air. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini The Moon in your house of money and power could see a major hitch with financial involvements or joint obligations. Make sure your payment schedules are up to date. Prepare for an interruption (or an end) in a fiscal situation, and you may need to allocate funds from lesser priorities. Occult interests may come forward; a break, or a new start, in your interests is in the air. Be sure your taxes are current. Lucky Number 540 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Prepare for some disruption, or a change of state in personal interactions; a familiar face may be absent, or high emotion will crackle in the air. Plans or arrangements with someone close may not work out, as schedules clash, communications go awry, or unexpected events intervene. Gossip will colour events if you let it. Don't take everything you hear as gospel. Lucky Number 700 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You may need to deal with disruption or delay in your daily routines. A minor health matter may interfere. It's a good time to rid yourself of a poor habit or practice that's insinuated its way into your day. An ending to a regular duty is to be expected, and a shakeup is likely with co-workers and employees. As Mercury comes out of retrograde, a temporary delay or change in tasks may have run its course. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Mercury turns direct on this day, so you're able to read someone's fortune by the expressions on their face. Your positive attitude makes slow starters wonder what they're missing today. If you want to stay in a good mood, be sure to repay kindness and ignore mean people altogether. Your reality is exactly what you make it on a day like this. The only way you won't get what you want is if you don't believe you'll get it. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Your ideals are defined by the things that you hate right now, with Saturn dominating your sign at the sun. Try to think of yourself as the sculptor who looks at a block of stone and sees the inner statue begging to be set free. If you want to be able to move ahead without any unnecessary baggage, now is the time to admit a mistake to someone close to you. Venus is dancing with the Sun and Moon, so family members or housemates should be more than willing to forgive you. Lucky Number 185 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio This day marks changes to your relationships with siblings, neighbours and teachers. There is a big neighbourhood emphasis, so expect some lively interest close to home. Any tension should ease quickly, as Venus is active and so harmony will descend if you use your charm. Males in the career zone may be looking back rather than ahead, but Mercury turns direct too, so problems with computers and communication should begin to ease, thank heavens. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius This marks a transformation in your value system, focusing heavily on funds. You need to give serious consideration to the role you play in the lives of others, and who is in control of the purse. Keep your eyes open and your wits about you, as Mercury turns direct on this day. You may have the good fortune to rid yourself of restriction in one form or another, before Jupiter enters Pisces later on this month, the ending of an old phase and the beginning of a new. Some of your best social opportunities are right in your immediate environment. Lucky Number 259 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Your personal magnetism and physical charm are powerfully boosted, and even though this day marks leaving something behind and starting anew, the social energies are strong. Mercury turns direct after weeks of retro motion, so don't blow your own trumpet to the detriment of those in close relationships with you. Anything connected with computers, communications, writing assignments, mechanical and design projects, education, and training will be subject to disruption. Use your determination! Lucky Number 202 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Don't blow situations out of proportion on this day. Emotional blackmail under this day's Moon in your house of secret, sorrows and subconscious motivation will only cause more discord. If you let off steam with a physical workout, you'll avoid confrontations. Someone you work with may not see things the same way you do. Stick to your guns. Lucky Number 664 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces