Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Thursday, January 14, 2021
Aries
This day focuses on your friendships, social circle and other group situations that you are involved in. Positive developments are indicated even though there may be fiery moments. The emphasis is on enjoying yourself and team work. If you're single, there's a strong chance that you could find a partner through these avenues on this day. Spend some quiet time this evening alone if you can, reflecting on life in general.
Lucky Number533
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Delays in communications will be very annoying on this day. Do not hesitate to present your ideas to those who may be able to offer the financial backing you are looking for. Be persistent but respectful. Someone may try to take credit for something that is yours and others may misinterpret you on this topsy turvy day.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You can put your ideas into motion, if you present your thoughts in a clear and concise way to those who are in a position to help you. Make sure you are in possession of all the facts before making an important personal decision. You have a lot on your plate at the moment so don't be fooled by a smooth operator. Don't hesitate to call things as you see them.
Lucky Number433
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You aren't exactly a model team player as you are highly individual, but that's okay. There's a certain amount of dignity in striking out on your own. You may be facing an uncertain future, but you won't be lonely. It's an existential thing - our brave new world is a little different for everyone who experiences it. Seize an opportunity to do something really different when no one's looking. It's not a good idea to call attention to yourself until success is guaranteed.
Lucky Number438
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
The Moon brings out a whole sea of emotions you didn't even know you had. Don't expect a lot of help from the experts right now. If you want to fly, you'll have to do your part to get airborne. No matter what happens, reject the lure of the dark side. Volunteer the truth instead of waiting to be asked. This is a time to keep your alliances in perfect working order.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
If you think that something is amiss, you can definitely trust your gut instinct. The Moon creates a mini war within yourself. Everything you attempt to do feels like a battle right now. Perhaps this is a good day to apply the ancient medical principle 'That which doesn't kill you will make you stronger.' If you continue to push yourself this hard throughout the day, you'll need to get plenty of rest tonight.
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
After a few days of dealing with personal issues, you're more than happy to shift your attention back onto your career. Professional opportunities blossom like the first flowers of spring. You eagerly meet the challenge of new responsibilities or new clients. This is the perfect time to demonstrate your abilities. Your current performance will help to define your path into the near future. Make sure the boss is watching when you give your impressive presentation.
Lucky Number432
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Your sense of timing is a off at the moment your schedule, keep in mind that being too early is just as bad as being too late. For once, you might just have to be content with the illusion, instead of probing behind the scenes to see how it works. Someone else's dignity is very fragile right now. Make sure you think things through carefully before blurting out the first thing that comes to mind.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Cosmic forces are working against you on this day, but don't worry too much - it won't be too bad. Forget about all the activity going on behind your back, otherwise it will pull you down. It's not easy to poison people against characters of your strength and reputation. Look ahead, go your determined way, and gain more glory.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
On this day you'll come across new things and ideas that could enhance your life. Concepts and communications are a focal point in your life right now, and you'll be very successful in persuading people to do things your way. There may be some problem with a parent and it's not a great time to ask them for money!
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Invite good friends over. You'll need to relax and get your mind off work and your worries. You may want to contemplate a professional and residential move in the near future and your intuition will lead you in the right direction.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
Do not take others for granted or promise more than you can deliver. You may find yourself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Overindulgence must be avoided. Your personal life may experience some setbacks. Try to broach the problem with your characteristic sensitivity.
Comments