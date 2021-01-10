Horoscopes for Sunday, January 10, 2021

Aries Luck is on your side in the working environment this day happy development with a co-worker or improvement in working conditions is indicated. The only potential pitfall is that you could find it difficult to concentrate, because you may be more interested in enjoying yourself. Even though career matters are positively highlighted, it's wiser to postpone any major decisions or agreements until another day. Lucky Number 394 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus Telling other people exactly what you think of them may be tempting, but it could backfire. I know it's not easy at the moment to do things in moderation: you either underdo it or overdo it! This too will pass. Deep down you're a generous person - once you're over this irritable patch, you'll be making sure that everyone around you is feeling as good as you, and boosting their confidence. Lucky Number 213 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini There is good news on the wing, and there could be developments relating to people or organisations based abroad. Your work day proceeds smoothly, but there could be a lot of hectic activity that will leave you tired at the end of the day. A mild viral infection cannot be ruled out. Lucky Number 127 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer You don't have time for the details this day business and not much patience. Unfortunately, friendship takes a back seat to the things that absolutely must be done. If this were about popularity, you'd follow a completely different strategy. For now, however, it's important for you to stick with your current plan. Once you know that it's going to be a success, you'll be able to breathe a little easier. Lucky Number 252 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo The Moon makes sure your number one priority is having a good time. Love rules, whether it involves another person or something you enjoy doing. Even if you don't go anywhere, you feel as if you've been able to escape the drudgery of the past week. Beauty is a constant yet ever-changing part of your picture. If you see something you like, buy it or, at the very least, take a picture of it. Lucky Number 147 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo This is a good time for auspicious functions and prosperous beginnings. A marriage proposal could be decided this day. If you are a business person, you might think of starting a new venture or add to your existing portfolio. This is the right time for you to ensure a good deal for yourself. Lucky Number 305 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra You may not have wanted to let yourself believe it, but deep down you knew that this day would come. A project you were in charge of reaches its completion date, and the good news of its success is yours to share with everyone. Be sure to keep your lines of inquiry open, because you never know what kind of useful information will turn up. Make sure you also listen to your body throughout the day so that its needs won't become distracting. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Although it's tempting to butt into other people's business, it's in your best interests to know your place right now. Don't be the fool who rushes in where angels fear to tread. A little advance scouting is definitely worth your while at the moment. There are strict limits as to how far a professional relationship should go: a trial and error approach may be very costly right now. Lucky Number 505 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius This is a good day for commerce and related activities and astral influences are auspicious for forming new business partnerships. Investments made at this time will be extremely profitable, and the same goes for any assets that you purchase now. Your personal finances should be in reasonable shape but, if you need a loan, you stand a good chance of getting approval! Lucky Number 145 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn In your work, try to fine tune your communication skills. Affairs of the heart are not so hot on this day; don't indulge in illusions, and don't commit yourself lightly. Tensions in your family life may prevent you from speaking your mind. If you suffer from a chronic health problem, the present astral influences could aggravate your state. Watch the amount of sugar and salt you're consuming in food and drink: often it's hidden or not obvious. Lucky Number 546 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius You'll do well to spend some time with friends, or at your favourite club. Ideas take shape early on, with quite remarkable results, and although the evening may present some difficulties, there is good progress with your most important relationships. Lucky Number 521 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus