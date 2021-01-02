Horoscopes for Saturday, January 2, 2021

Aries A situation involving a sibling, or neighbour that occurred earlier may resurface again this day. This particular person may be involved in a power struggle that you have been drawn into. On a brighter note, a happy development involving your home, family or a joint financial matter looks promising this day. This is an excellent time to make plans for extending your home or purchasing a new one. Lucky Number 829 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus It's important that you keep your headedness in check over the next couple of weeks. Be cool, calm and sensible and you'll find that you end up with things correctly and tidily done. Stick to the straight and narrow, no matter what the distractions or irritations around you. If you think outside the square, you'll begin to see how visualisation can change and shape your life. Trust your hunches and be ready to move on them. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You know what's right and you won't stand for anything that falls short of your expectations. You'll be precise in all that you do and will be able to accomplish a lot this day. You tend to be stubborn, but lucky for you, you're also engaging and playful and can get away with almost anything when you're like this! You usually get your own way, don't you? Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer Of course the quality of your experiences is important, but what about finishing what you started? It shouldn't be difficult to see that short term and long term goals require vastly different approaches. You need to work on your patience and see things through. You'll be first in line at the sales, so don't get carried away and keep control of your purse. Lucky Number 759 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Feel free to do almost anything without fear of consequence. Your style is so superb right now that few are likely to question you. Friends and lovers can depend on you for a good time, and colleagues know they can count on you to get the job done. Just remember to leave work behind at quitting time. Lucky Number 769 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo It's okay to have high expectations, but try to keep in mind that no one can be all things to all people. As the Moon spends one last day in its current sign, it urges you to find a way to recognize others for their strengths, and forgive them their weaknesses. Your idiosyncrasies must look like strange quirks from the outside as well! Fate ties up the loose ends towards the end of the day. Lucky Number 140 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Instead of retreating into your own little world, get out there and spread some love and joy to all those around you. Be sure to pay close attention to the things that make others truly happy - often it can be the simplest of things. Your sign is the most sociable in the Zodiac and you'll be in your element at the moment. You don't need to go overboard, though, and pick up everyone else's tab! Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Something about your personality or appearance is drawing a lot of attention. People insist on watching when you'd rather that they minded their own business. Your stubborn streak at a time when flexibility would be easier. Be kind to those with long memories, especially if you think you might run into them again at some point in your life. If you can't think of anything nice to say, don't say anything at all. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius The rumour mill is especially active, and interesting tales are coming at you from all sides. Don't believe everything you hear: there are people who will start gossip to further their own aims and you don't want to help them unwittingly. Similarly, don't reveal too much of yourself to those who you don't know intimately - keep your own counsel. Lucky Number 476 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Self deception will be the main issue on this day. You may be judging your situation wrongly: don't hold back, say what you think diplomatically and without being hurtful. This should result in a positive mental outlook for you. Competitive sports activity will ease any stress or tension. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius You may be caught up in confrontation and confusion as the Moon bops through your house of partners. Is your mate a problem? Doing the same things over and over again? Pull yourself together. Whatever you do you'll need to concentrate. Some guests may drop in. Lucky Number 833 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius