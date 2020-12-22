Bradenton Herald Logo
Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Financial muddles are more than likely this day so be careful if you're going shopping. You might be accidentally short-changed or there could be a misunderstanding about how much something costs. This isn't a good day to lend friends anything valuable in case they don't return it or they damage it in some way. Better safe than sorry.

Lucky Number

470

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Time is hurtling towards the holidays and it seems that you're in a panic about how you're going to get everything done in time. You may even have reached the stage where you've ground to a halt because you don't know what to do first. So take a deep breath, calm down and do things one at a time. Otherwise you'll end up feeling confused, tired and tearful.

Lucky Number

234

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you're currently keeping something secret it will really start to prey on your mind on this day and you'll worry about blurting it out at the wrong moment. It's one of those days in which you're absent-minded and completely wrapped up in your own thoughts. As a result, it will be hard to concentrate on anything else and this won't go down well in certain quarters.

Lucky Number

124

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

If you're busy with a last-minute shopping trip it will be easy to lose track of how much you're spending, particularly if you're in a panic and desperate to tick off every name on your list. However, you might be in for a nasty shock later on when you tot up the massive amount of money that you parted with. So try to keep a running total in your head or stick to a strict budget for each gift.

Lucky Number

219

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you ask someone to give you a hand this day, don't be surprised if they make a mess of it. That's probably because their mind isn't on the job, but it might also be because your instructions aren't as clear as usual. So before you get angry, check that what you said made sense. Relations with someone older or more influential than you could also be blighted by confusion or doubt now.

Lucky Number

549

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Be careful you don't wind up doing someone else's work on this day. There are all sorts of little tricks to persuade you to take pity on them, from pretending to be ill to making such a hash of everything that you can't bear to watch for a moment longer. Then you are likely to be asked to put in some overtime, at the expense of your social life. Grr.

Lucky Number

121

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Take things gently, because mistakes and misunderstandings are rife. Don't get the wrong end of the stick with a loved one, or to get in a muddle over a financial matter. If you're out shopping, you should check your change carefully, and make sure you've been charged the right amount for whatever you're buying.

Lucky Number

885

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It will be easy to let things get on top of you, especially if you're already feeling rather tired and listless. Do yourself a favor and keep away from anyone who often makes you feel a bit fed up or defensive, because they're the last person you want to be around at the moment. They'll make your spirits sink down to your ankles in a flash, and who needs that?

Lucky Number

424

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Be careful about what you eat and drink. Your body is in a sensitive state, so be well advised and steer clear of anything that might upset you, or to which you're sometimes allergic. Avoid anyone who's a one-man germ factory, in case a few bugs happen to jump out and over to you. Right now, you could do without it.

Lucky Number

905

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're swayed by your emotions, making you susceptible to other people's machinations. Are you putty in the hands of your beloved? Are you willing to do whatever, just to keep the peace? Watch out for the influence of another's black mood, or you'll soon start to feel just as miserable. Fortunately this strange mood won't last long.

Lucky Number

815

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Unfortunately it won't take much to get your wires crossed, especially if you're trying to keep track of your holiday preparations. It's hard to work out what still needs to be done. A member of the family is away with the fairies or is being completely fanciful. It's a pest because that sort of behavior can make you feel anxious and harassed.

Lucky Number

929

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're lacking in energy and resources this day, which will soon slow you down and make you feel as though you're wading through treacle. The only way to cope is to have as many breaks as possible, and not to set yourself impossible goals that you could never hope to meet. You're also very susceptible to the criticisms or put-downs of others, but do your best to ignore them.

Lucky Number

233

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra
