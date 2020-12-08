Bradenton Herald Logo
Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

You're feeling practical and sensible on this day, so it's great for getting on with some of the holiday's preparations. The idea of saving money appeals to you now, and if you're browsing around the supermarket looking for festive food you might be so horrified by some of the prices that you decide to make your own instead. This will give you a real feeling of satisfaction.

Lucky Number

424

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This is another day in which you should be monitoring the progress you've made so far with the festivities and deciding what has still to be done. You're operating very efficiently right now but you'll be even more effective if you can plan your time carefully, write lists of what you must buy or make, and be realistic about your capabilities. But don't expect to work miracles.

Lucky Number

299

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're feeling practical and efficient on this day, particularly when it comes to keeping on top of the domestic chores and bills. It will give you pleasure to make sure that everything is ticking over nicely at home, and also to take any actions that might save you money. If you're doing some shopping you'll be able to sniff out a bargain at fifty paces.

Lucky Number

391

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The holidays are around the corner and it's time to take your preparations in hand. Get out those lists and make sure they're up to date. If you haven't bought your cards yet you should dash round the shops as soon as possible. A little forward planning will work wonders now, so start organizing your time with military efficiency.

Lucky Number

404

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you're worried about running up big debts in what is usually one of the most expensive months of the year, start keeping a running total of how much money you've spent so far. You might have to restrict the amount you spend on holiday presents, or make other savings in order to stay within your budget, but you realize the folly of ending up severely out of pocket.

Lucky Number

539

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
Virgo

August 23-September 22

At some point this day you'll enjoy working on a pastime or getting together with a group of kindred spirits. This will help you to relax and remind you that there's much more to life than mundane chores and a need to pay the bills. A friend is full of quiet common sense that's well worth listening to, even if it won't set the world alight.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Get organized because that's the best way to be productive. You're eager to be as efficient and practical as possible, but you won't get very far if you don't know what to do first. So draw up a list of priorities and start with the most urgent. Ideally, you should be left to your own devices while you do all this because that will aid your concentration and self-confidence.

Lucky Number

274

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You've got your sights set on the future and you're keen to do some planning in preparation for it. You'll find it easy to think laterally and logically, and to take everything into consideration. You'll also do well if you're taking a test or exam because you'll keep your head even if you're nervous, and your memory will help you to remember all those essential facts and figures.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Make the most of this day's practical mood, especially if you're hoping to get through plenty of work. The best way to do this is to organize your time as efficiently as possible, and also to make sure that you have plenty of short breaks so you can recharge your batteries and then start work again feeling fresh and invigorated. Someone whose opinion you respect could give you some valuable advice.

Lucky Number

801

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You're very interested to know what makes other people tick, and you could have some fascinating conversations during the course of the day. If you're with someone who comes from a different culture or background to yours, you'll want to know more about it without seeming to pry. This is also a good day to sort out the final details of any forthcoming travel plans.

Lucky Number

797

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This is a good day for getting on with chores and mundane tasks. You'd much rather get them out of the way than have them hanging over you for any longer than necessary. What's more, you don't want to waste your time by doing things in the wrong order or by being so slapdash that you have to do something a second time. You're setting a terrific example right now!

Lucky Number

664

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're capable of making some very constructive and important decisions this day, particularly where your relations with certain people are concerned. If you're fed up with the way someone has been treating you, you might now decide that the worm is about to turn and you're going to be much firmer about what you're prepared to put up with and what you won't tolerate.

Lucky Number

375

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini
